Feeling angry this election season? These physical and mental strategies can help you cool off.

A man anxiously sitting in front of the TV on election day.

The high-stakes presidential race is leading to heightened emotions, and no matter the results, millions of Americans will be disappointed in November.

According to late September national polling data, Republican nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are essentially tied, though Trump has an edge in key battleground states.

A September 2024 poll of registered voters from Pew Research showed that 7 in 10 Harris supporters say that Trump makes them feel “very” or “extremely angry,” while 6 in 10 Trump supporters say the same about Harris.

These strong feelings about the two major-party candidates can bleed over into interpersonal relationships. A separate poll from Yahoo News about the 2024 presidential election found that about one-quarter of Democrats and Republicans have had a friendship or family relationship end over differing political beliefs. Meanwhile, nearly a third of Americans say they find it stressful to spend time with people who don’t share their views.

This can lead to some awkward Thanksgiving dinner conversations. But while venting to a like-minded cousin or sweating it out with a run around the block can feel good in the moment, a 2024 study in the journal Clinical Psychology Review found that decreasing arousal is the best way to regulate anger.

Counseling Schools examined peer-reviewed research and other sources to explain what anger does to the body and compile tips for staying grounded when discussing heated topics such as politics with loved ones.

Anger can take a physical toll by restricting blood flow and producing stress hormones, which can have short- and long-term effects on the body, particularly the heart.

After an angry outburst, people are five times more likely to experience a heart attack, according to research published in the European Heart Journal. A 2024 study published this year in the Journal of the American Heart Association found anger impacts the ability to relax blood vessels, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Anger also activates the amygdala, the part of the brain that initiates the “fight-or-flight” response. Stress can make it difficult to regulate emotions and impair the brain’s ability to think and respond clearly.

The good news is, according to the Yahoo poll, the majority of members of both parties say personal relationships are more important than politics. So next time you feel your blood boiling when discussing a heated topic like abortion or gun control, here are some scientifically proven strategies to help cool off.



Take a deep breath

A woman taking a breath with her eyes closed.

Breath work has long been a part of Eastern medicine, including yoga and meditation. Scientific research shows it can reduce stress levels by reducing one’s heart rate, increasing blood oxygen levels, and activating the parasympathetic nervous system, or the “rest and digest” part of the brain.

There are different types of breathing exercises, but all of them involve being intentional and focusing on sensations in the body.

Diaphragmatic breathing, or belly breathing, involves taking a deep breath in through the nose and allowing the stomach to expand before slowly exhaling through the mouth. Strategies like counting breaths and box breathing can reduce anger by shifting focus to the present moment. Start by breathing in for four seconds, holding for four seconds, and then exhaling for four seconds. Repeat until you feel more relaxed.



Try nonstrenuous exercise

A group of people doing yoga.

Yoga, which typically involves breath work, is another way to reduce anger. It helps release tension in the body and get out of fight-or-flight mode. Positions such as the wide-legged child’s pose can help you feel grounded, while a standing forward fold can help lower blood pressure.

If yoga isn’t a good fit for you, try some light stretching or going for a walk. Walking, especially in nature, has been shown to decrease activity in the amygdala, where the brain processes emotions and regulates fear and anxiety.



Think logically and anticipate difficult situations

A group of girls watching the debate.

A 2023 study in the journal Psychological Reports found that even anticipating election-related stress can have an adverse effect on a person’s physical and mental health.

Research suggests that before entering a potentially stressful situation, it’s important to think critically about what could come up and how to respond. This could help avoid uncomfortable topics altogether or at least formulate some prepared responses to prevent the conversation from getting too heated.

Another way to manage emotions is to look at things through a neutral lens. Begin by identifying the feeling—in this case, anger—and exploring the underlying cause. Asking yourself questions like “Why is this issue important to me?” or “What is at stake?” can help reframe the situation and identify the source of negative emotions. Once you get to the root thought, evaluate its accuracy before deciding how to respond.



Practice active listening

A group of people talking.

When someone expresses anger toward you, it can be easy to get defensive and fight back. Learning to defuse the situation can be an invaluable skill for maintaining relationships.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley suggest first considering what the angry person needs. If they want to let off steam and vent about something that’s been bothering them, try to listen without judgment. If they want to be heard or understood, acknowledge their feelings and try to use empathy to see where they’re coming from.

In any case, remain calm and use body language and words of affirmation to show you are listening. While it may be difficult, try not to take things personally, and remember that people tend to become less angry after expressing their feelings.



Use humor

Harris supporters laughing.

Another way to lower the stakes of a tense situation is to add levity. Humor can put things in perspective and reduce tension. A 2023 review in the journal PLoS One found spontaneous laughter can effectively lower cortisol or stress hormones.

However, this can backfire if a joke is taken the wrong way. Be sure you know your audience before using this tactic, and consider poking fun at yourself to avoid hurting someone’s feelings and making the situation worse.

When all else fails, removing yourself from a contentious situation can be the best way to prevent saying something you’ll regret.

It may be tempting to stand your ground and convince someone why your belief or preferred candidate is the right one. But first, weigh the consequences and decide whether being right is worth costing you a relationship with someone you care about.

