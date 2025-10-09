Michael Buckner // Getty Images for FluMist Quadrivalent

Now you can give yourself a flu vaccine at home. Should you try it?

If you have a fear of needles and are nervous about getting the flu shot, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that up to 25% of adults have a strong fear of needles. Enter FluMist, the nasal flu vaccine.

FluMist has gone through quite the journey over the years. The nasal flu vaccine made headlines when researchers found that it was less effective than injectable flu vaccines in children during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 flu seasons. Because of this, the CDC didn’t recommend it during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

But after being reformulated, it was added back to the lineup for the 2018-19 through 2024-25 seasons. For the 2025-26 flu season, FluMist is once again recommended by the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

But how do you know if the nasal flu vaccine is a good option for you? GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, shares what to know about FluMist for the 2025-26 flu season and how it compares to other flu vaccines.

Key takeaways:

FluMist is a flu vaccine that’s given as a nasal spray to help your body fight infection from the flu virus. In September 2024, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration and caregiver administration. This means you can give FluMist to yourself or your child at home.

For the 2025-2026 flu season, the CDC recommends FluMist as one of the flu vaccine options available for most people ages two through 49. If you’re pregnant or have certain health conditions, you shouldn’t receive FluMist.

FluMist is generally well tolerated. Common side effects include a runny nose, fever, and sore throat.

What is FluMist?

FluMist is a nasal flu vaccine and one of several types of flu vaccines available. It’s known as a live, attenuated influenza vaccine, which means it contains weakened versions of the flu viruses that are predicted to cause flu infections this year. FluMist is a trivalent vaccine (as are the other flu vaccines for the 2025-26 season). This means that it targets three flu virus strains: two influenza A viruses and one influenza B virus.

FluMist is FDA-approved for healthy individuals ages two through 49 who aren’t pregnant. Read on for more about who shouldn’t get FluMist below.

FluMist vs. flu shot

The most obvious difference between FluMist and the flu shot is how they’re given. FluMist is sprayed into the nostrils. The flu shot is injected into a muscle.

FluMist and the flu shot also have slightly different side effects. Both can make you feel under the weather shortly after you receive them. But FluMist can also cause a runny nose or sore throat. On the other hand, the flu shot can cause pain in the arm where it was injected. Side effects from either type of flu vaccine should resolve within one to two days of getting them.

FluMist also has more restrictions than the flu shot. As detailed below, only healthy individuals between two and 49 years old who aren’t pregnant should receive FluMist. The flu shot is recommended for almost everyone ages six months and older. There are also flu shot options recommended for adults 65 and older that offer better protection.

Who should not get FluMist?

While FluMist is a convenient option for people who don’t like needles, it’s not for everyone. People who should avoid FluMist include:

Children younger than age two

Adults ages 50 and older

People with weakened immune systems

People who will have close contact with a person with a severely weakened immune system within seven days after vaccination

Pregnant women

People with cochlear implants (implantable devices that can help provide sound for certain people who are Deaf or have severe hearing difficulties)

People who have recently taken antiviral flu medications, such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu), baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza), and zanamivir (Relenza) — but consult a healthcare professional to see how recent is too recent

People who have previously experienced a severe allergic reaction to a flu vaccine

Children ages two through four who have asthma

Good to know: FluMist is made with chicken eggs. However, most people with egg allergies can safely receive any flu vaccine that’s approved for their age range. If you’re concerned about your personal risks, discuss it with your primary care provider. There are egg-free alternatives available, but they’re not nasal spray flu vaccines.

How is FluMist administered?

FluMist comes in a prefilled sprayer, which is first sprayed into one nostril and then into the other. But up until the 2025-26 flu season, you needed to visit a healthcare professional to receive it.

In September 2024, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration and caregiver administration. This means it’s the first flu vaccine that you can give to yourself or your child at home. Only adults aged 18 and older should give FluMist to themselves. A parent or caregiver who is at least 18 years old should administer the vaccine to children and adolescents ages two to 17.

Keep in mind you can still visit a healthcare professional to receive FluMist if preferred. This approval just allows people the option to give it to themselves or their children.

Children aged two through eight may need to get FluMist twice, with at least four weeks in between each dose. This will depend on how many times the child has received the flu vaccine before and when. People between the ages of nine and 49 will only need one dose.

How effective is FluMist compared to other flu vaccines?

All flu vaccines (including FluMist) are about 40% to 60% effective against needing to see a healthcare professional for flu treatment.

FluMist targets the same flu viruses as other flu vaccines. Flu vaccines are developed based on a prediction of which flu viruses may be circulating each year. Because of this, we won’t have effectiveness data on this year’s flu vaccines until after flu season is over.

Despite not knowing effectiveness ahead of time, the CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine every year. Flu vaccines have other benefits besides potentially preventing you from getting sick with the flu. They can also reduce the severity of your flu symptoms and lower the risk of flu complications if you do get sick.

The type of flu vaccine that’s best for each person will depend on their age and health. Talk to your primary care provider or pharmacist if you’re unsure which vaccine is right for you.

FluMist side effects

FluMist is generally well tolerated. In fact, many people who receive it experience little to no side effects at all. But it’s still good to know what to expect.

Common side effects of FluMist include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle aches

Smaller appetite

Wheezing

Allergic reactions to FluMist are rare but possible. If you’ve ever had an allergic reaction to any vaccine, let your healthcare professional know. They’ll likely take extra precautions when deciding which flu vaccine is right for you.

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a very rare complication that’s been reported by people who’ve received vaccines. GBS causes your immune system to attack your nerves. It can cause muscle weakness or pain and, in severe cases, permanent nerve damage.

The risk of GBS after receiving FluMist is very low. In fact, experts debate whether most vaccines are truly linked to this complication. But to be safe, if you have a history of GBS, let a healthcare professional know.

Can FluMist give you the flu?

For healthy individuals in the approved age range, FluMist cannot give you the flu. The virus inside FluMist is too weak to cause illness in these groups. This common misconception often stems from two situations:

People experience flu-like symptoms as a side effect within one to two days after vaccination.

People are exposed to and get sick with the flu shortly after vaccination, before the protection from the vaccine kicks in.

But people with weakened immune systems could, in theory, get sick from live vaccines. That’s because even a weakened virus can wreak havoc if your immune system isn’t working the way it’s expected to. Similarly, live vaccines given during pregnancy may cause harm to the fetus, since they don’t have an immune system of their own yet.

How to save on FluMist

There are ways to save on FluMist. Many health insurance plans fully cover the cost of flu vaccines. But if you’re uninsured or underinsured, there are also many programs available to help you access low-cost or free flu vaccines.

If you have commercial insurance, you may be able to get FluMist delivered to your home. You may only need to pay an $8.99 shipping and processing fee if your insurance covers the cost of your vaccine. Those who don’t have commercial insurance are ineligible to have FluMist delivered.

Where can you get FluMist?

FluMist is available at select pharmacies, health clinics, and healthcare professionals’ offices. But not all vaccination locations regularly carry it. So be sure to call your preferred location ahead of time to check if they have FluMist in stock.

How do you get FluMist for self-administration?

You can get FluMist for self-administration (called FluMist Home) by visiting the manufacturer’s website. You’ll need to complete four steps to order the vaccine:

Provide your basic information, such as name and date of birth. Answer a few medical questions. Provide information from your prescription insurance card. Provide your shipping address and payment information.

After you complete these steps, a healthcare professional will review your answers to the medical questions. If they determine it’s safe for you or your child to receive FluMist Home, they’ll send an order to an online pharmacy called Polaris Pharmacy Services. Polaris will then ship FluMist Home to you.

The bottom line

FluMist is a flu vaccine given as a nasal spray instead of an injection. In September 2024, FluMist became the first flu vaccine to be FDA-approved for self-administration and caregiver administration. It’s available through an online pharmacy that will ship the vaccine to your house if you’re eligible to receive it.

FluMist can be given to people ages two to 49 years who aren’t pregnant and don’t have certain health conditions. You should always talk with your healthcare professional to see if it’s OK for you to receive FluMist. Common side effects of FluMist include runny nose, fever, and sore throat, but the vaccine is generally well tolerated.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.