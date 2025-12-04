Is alcohol making you sweat? Why it happens and how to manage it

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

You came for happy hour, not a full-body sweat session—so why does alcohol sometimes leave you drenched like you’ve done a HIIT class in a leather jacket? Whether it hits midparty or midsleep, alcohol sweats are a real thing. Degree explains what’s going on, how to stay cool, and when you might want to take the sweat a little more seriously.

Why alcohol makes you sweat

It all starts with your blood vessels. When you drink alcohol, it causes the blood vessels to dilate, meaning they open up to let more blood flow through. This boosts circulation to the skin and raises your body temperature. Your body reacts by kicking on the sweat glands to cool things down. It’s your internal thermostat doing damage control.

But it doesn’t stop there. Your body also sees alcohol as a toxin, so your liver kicks into overdrive to break it down. While most of the alcohol is processed by your liver, a small amount gets released through your breath, urine—and yep, your sweat. That’s why some people wonder, can you sweat out alcohol? Technically, yes—but it’s not nearly enough to sober you up or “detox” your system.

If you’re someone who drinks regularly and then suddenly stops, you might also experience night sweats as part of withdrawal. When your body starts adjusting to life without alcohol, it can trigger intense sweating, especially at night. It’s a sign your system is recalibrating.

Is alcohol sweating a health warning?

While alcohol sweats are often just a temporary annoyance, they can sometimes signal something more serious. If you find yourself sweating excessively after drinking, it might be worth considering whether there’s an underlying health issue at play. Conditions like liver disease, diabetes, and anxiety can all cause increased sweating. If you’re worried, it’s always a good idea to chat with a healthcare professional.

How to stop alcohol-induced sweating

It feels like your body missed the memo that you’re not at the gym, just enjoying a glass of bubbly. Here’s how to manage it.

Degree

1. Stay hydrated

Alcohol dehydrates your body, and when you’re low on fluids, your system has to work harder to regulate temperature, which means more sweat. Keep water nearby and sip between drinks to help balance things out.

2. Skip hot drinks

That late-night coffee or post-party tea might not be doing you any favors. Hot drinks raise your core temperature, which can trigger more sweating. Stick to cool or room-temp beverages instead.

3. Manage stress

Anxiety and stress ramp up your sweat glands. If you’re feeling wired, try slowing things down with some deep breathing, stretching, or whatever helps you unwind.

4. Use an antiperspirant deodorant that actually works

A basic deodorant may not cut it when you’re dealing with alcohol-induced sweating. Reach for something with serious staying power. Choose clinical-strength formulas that are made to handle intense moments—whether it’s a night out or the morning after.

FAQs

Can different types of alcohol cause different sweating reactions?

Different types of alcohol can affect people differently. Some might find that they sweat more with certain drinks, like red wine or whiskey, due to their specific ingredients or higher alcohol content.

Is alcohol-related sweating more common in men than in women?

Sweating reactions can vary from person to person, but there’s no strong evidence to suggest that alcohol-related sweating is more common in one sex. It’s more about individual body chemistry.

Can sweating actually help your body get rid of alcohol faster?

While sweating can help cool your body down, it doesn’t significantly speed up the process of eliminating alcohol from your system. Your liver is the main player in breaking down alcohol, and it works at its own pace.

A little sweat after sipping? Annoying. A lot, and often? Time to pay attention. Knowing what’s normal and what’s not helps you enjoy the night—and sleep—a whole lot better.

This story was produced by Degree and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.