Winter health tips for immunocompromised seniors

Winter can be a fun-filled holiday season. However, the cold temperature also makes everyone, especially immunocompromised seniors, susceptible to viruses, such as the common cold and flu. A weakened immune system makes you sick more often, and your illness lasts longer. You also have a higher risk of complications, such as pneumonia or bacterial infections.

Knowing how to protect yourself is key to enjoying the holidays. While you don’t need to avoid the outdoors entirely, keeping yourself warm and boosting your immunity helps. For instance, layering your clothes correctly can do wonders. A balanced diet can also help with deficiencies.

In this article, Village Caregiving explains how you can protect your health this winter season. The first step is to understand the risks to be aware of.

How the Cold Season Affects the Immune System

During winter, it’s easy to lose body heat as you breathe in cold air. Breathing out the warm, moist air reduces your thermal energy. Over time, your body uses up its stored energy, causing a drop in body temperature. This gets dangerous if the body loses heat faster than it produces.

The risk is higher if you have respiratory conditions, such as asthma. Cold, dry air can easily irritate your airways. To protect your immune system, watch out for the following.

1. Viruses Spread Easily in Low Temperatures

Viruses thrive and spread easily in low temperatures. Cold, dry atmospheres also have fewer water molecules that interfere with transmission. For instance, the influenza virus survives longer in the upper respiratory tract during cold weather. If someone with a virus sneezes nearby, it’s easier to get infected.

What’s more, cold air dries the nasal passages, making your body less effective in fighting the virus. Influenza and COVID-19 are among the common respiratory viruses during the winter.

2. Extreme Cold Temperatures Can Lead to Frostbite and Hypothermia

Frigid temperatures, typically below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, can result in frostbite. This is a dangerous condition where the affected body part loses its color and sensation due to frozen body tissues, including skin and bone. Extremities, such as the nose, cheeks, ears, chin, fingers and toes, are usually more susceptible. Severe circumstances can result in permanent damage or amputation.

The damage typically begins before you feel it. Be watchful of any redness or pain in your skin area, especially with exposed skin. The risk is higher the longer you stay in the cold, if you have poor blood circulation and are not dressed warmly.

Body temperatures below 95 degrees Fahrenheit can also lead to hypothermia. It requires emergency medical care, but you typically won’t know it’s happening to you. Hypothermia affects your cognitive capacity and movement. It can also lead to other health problems, such as heart failure and kidney or liver damage.

3. Only Going out Occasionally Leads to Lower Vitamin D Levels

Vitamin D supports the health of your bones, heart and gastrointestinal tract. To absorb enough vitamin D, you need to go out in the sun when it’s high in the sky. However, the winter season comes with shorter days and colder temperatures. You have fewer hours to get outside, and if you do get outdoors, you’d likely be covered up from head to toe.

People over 70 years old typically need 800 international units of vitamin D per day, which can equate to 15-30 minutes of good, direct sunlight. However, layered outfits and the winter season won’t provide the same level of vitamin D as spending the same amount of time under the sun on a summer day.

4. The Cold Can Constrict Blood Vessels

Cold temperatures constrict blood vessels. This natural reaction allows your body to send blood deeper into its other organs, reducing heat loss. However, your heart pumps blood harder with narrowed blood vessels, which raises your blood pressure. If you have heart-related issues, such as a fatty plaque, you’re more vulnerable to chest discomfort or a heart attack.

Strenuous activities increase your risk, such as shoveling snow or walking briskly against a strong wind. Specifically, shoveling wet, heavy snow puts more stress on your heart than normal exercise.

5. Dry, Indoor Heat Can Lead to Skin Problems

The low humidity, harsh winds and cold temperatures can reduce your skin’s natural moisture. It affects your skin’s top layer, which contains fatty acids and cholesterol that seal moisture and protect you from irritants. The effect can be painful and lead to skin conditions, including the following.

Eczema: Eczema leaves dry, red and painful cracks on your skin.

Eczema leaves dry, red and painful cracks on your skin. Rosacea: Rosacea causes facial flushing and redness, characterized by red bumps on the cheeks and nose.

Rosacea causes facial flushing and redness, characterized by red bumps on the cheeks and nose. Psoriasis: Psoriasis is characterized by thick, red patches on the skin with silvery scales.

Psoriasis is characterized by thick, red patches on the skin with silvery scales. Seborrheic dermatitis: Seborrheic dermatitis is a scaly rash on your skin, typically on the corners of your nose, chin or around your eyebrows. This is also known as dandruff on your scalp.

Even unproblematic skin can experience these issues during winter, especially in women during the first five years after menopause, due to lower estrogen levels.

6. Seasonal Affective Disorder Can Take Effect

About 5% of adults in the U.S. experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD) annually, especially during winter. Although SAD is more than just winter blues, the symptoms usually begin in the fall due to reduced sunlight. The symptoms, which include fatigue, oversleeping and weight gain, can be overwhelming and affect daily activities. They are similar to someone experiencing a major depression.

How to Boost Your Immune System During Winter

Despite the risks of the cold weather and reduced sunlight, you can still make the most of the holidays through these winter safety tips for seniors.

1. Wash Your Hands Regularly

Flu season typically lasts from October through May, peaking between December and February. Holiday celebrations make it easier to transmit viruses and bacteria through the air or by touch. Washing your hands regularly reduces the risks by preventing germ transmission. You should also avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose and mouth.

Using soap and water is the most effective way to wash your hands, as it kills more bacteria. If you can’t do so, use hand sanitizer instead. Antibacterial soaps technically don’t provide additional protection compared to regular soap. If you’re shopping for sanitizers, consider those with ethanol or isopropanol.

If you struggle to maintain good hygiene as a senior, consider working with family caregivers who provide hygiene assistance. Apart from keeping your hands clean, they can also help you with your other grooming needs.

2. Stay Indoors During Extremely Cold Weather

Staying indoors can help you stay warm in the winter. If you need to go out, consider limiting the amount of time you’re outside. You should also prepare your home for safety during winter. Approximately 20% of cold exposure-related injuries occur inside the home.

For instance, set your heater to at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit, as even mildly cool homes can result in hypothermia. Rolled towels in front of doors can also keep out drafts. Use weather stripping or caulk to seal your window gaps and keep the cold air out. You should also make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning properly.

When burning wood in the fireplace or wood stove, use dry, seasoned wood to keep the fire hot while producing less smoke. A certified technician can also inspect your chimney or appliance to ensure it’s ready for winter. During a power outage, stay with a relative or friend with access to a heat source. Having someone check up on you regularly is ideal.

3. Wear a Mask When Going Outdoors

Wearing a mask protects yourself and the people around you. It can prevent respiratory droplets from reaching others, especially in crowded locations. You’ll also reduce your chances of catching germs or viruses. The more effective the mask, the better your level of protection.

Ideally, you should choose a mask you can comfortably wear for an extended period. It should also fit well and effectively cover your nose and mouth.

4. Dress Warmly

Dressing warmly is essential during winter, especially when going outside. Wear appropriate outfits, such as clothing with multiple layers, a scarf, mittens, thick socks, boots and a hat to fully cover up. It’s also helpful to wear good-quality garments. Consider the following choices.

Inner layer: Fabrics, such as wool, polyester and nylon, are breathable and can be good for your inner layer. They pull the sweat away from your body, preventing it from cooling due to evaporation.

Fabrics, such as wool, polyester and nylon, are breathable and can be good for your inner layer. They pull the sweat away from your body, preventing it from cooling due to evaporation. Second layer: Wool or fleece can be a good second layer for insulation — they trap air and keep you warm.

Wool or fleece can be a good second layer for insulation — they trap air and keep you warm. Outermost layer: A tightly woven synthetic fiber jacket can be a suitable outer layer. It protects you against wind, rain and snow. It also reduces heat loss while keeping your inner layers dry enough to provide insulation.

When choosing clothing, the goal is to feel the same way you would in your home. It shouldn’t make you sweaty or uncomfortable. If you ever get wet outdoors, change out of your clothes immediately when you get home to prevent illness.

5. Maintain an Active Lifestyle

One of the most essential winter immune-boosting tips for seniors is to maintain an active lifestyle. If you can, exercising outside can help you absorb more vitamin D from the sun. A few minutes of regular exercise can already be effective. If you remain mostly indoors, you can still perform certain activities, such as:

Light housework

Virtual fitness classes

Dancing

It’s best to avoid strenuous activities if you’re often sedentary. Your doctor can recommend suitable activities based on your health.

6. Eat a Healthy Diet

A balanced meal can boost your immune system. For instance, eating food with vitamin D can help compensate for the lack of sunlight exposure due to mostly staying indoors. Vitamin C can enhance your body’s white blood cell production, essential for fighting off infections. Foods rich in zinc can also support immune cell development. Consider foods such as:

Fatty fish and fortified dairy products for vitamin D.

Strawberries, citrus fruits and bell peppers for vitamin C.

Nuts, seeds and legumes for zinc.

Eating more fruits and vegetables while reducing saturated fat can also protect you from heart disease. Ensure you’re eating enough to maintain your weight, however. Certain body fat is necessary to keep yourself warm. To make meal times easier, family caregivers can prepare nutritious meals for you. They may even accompany you during meal times.

7. Keep Yourself Hydrated

Water transports nutrients to your cells and helps remove the body’s toxins and waste products. This prevents the buildup of harmful substances. Staying hydrated also keeps your respiratory and digestive tracts moist. This helps trap and flush out bacteria before they enter your body.

8. Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol makes you feel warm due to the blood that rushes to your skin’s surface. However, it’s not good for you for several reasons. Drinking alcohol:

Dilates your blood vessels, making you lose heat faster.

Makes you urinate more, which can be dehydrating.

Decreases your shivering, which reduces body heat.

Impairs your judgment, which can be dangerous in certain situations.

Consider alcohol alternatives during social gatherings or holiday celebrations, such as mocktails or sparkling juice. You may even choose to drink water instead.

9. Protect Your Skin

To protect yourself from skin issues, avoid using fragrance products that lead to dry skin. After bathing, you can skip the lotion and instead use ointment or moisturizing cream. Products with ceramide can protect your skin barrier. You should also moisturize your palms and feet, as cracks can appear in these areas more easily.

Wearing sunscreen protects your skin from burning and drying out. This is handy when getting your daily dose of vitamin D.

10. Visit Your Doctor Regularly

Regular checkups can help prevent illness and identify issues early. They are even more essential if you have chronic medical conditions that make it challenging to stay warm, such as:

Thyroid issues that affect your body’s temperature regulation.

Arthritis or Parkinson’s disease that make it challenging to put on clothes.

Diabetes that prevents your blood from flowing normally and providing warmth.

Memory issues that make it easier to forget how to stay safe or take your medications.

Family caregivers can help you get to your doctor’s appointments to ensure you’re not alone. They may also assist with your daily needs, for instance, if you need help with clothing or have other safety concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

To further help you prepare for winter, the following questions and answers are worth noting:

What are the 5 P’s of winter weather?

The five P’s of winter weather refer to this framework.

Protect people: To protect yourself, dress warmly and stay out of the strong winds. You should also ideally have someone to check on you, since a weakened immune system can make you extra sensitive to the cold. Working with family caregivers can be a good idea to ensure you’re well-supported. Protect pets: Pets are better off indoors if they don’t have their own warm shelter to stay in. Protect plants: Some plants are sensitive to the cold, so it’s best to cover them during winter. Protect pipes: Cover pipes and let outdoor faucets drip slowly to prevent freezing. Practice fire safety: When using heating equipment, ensure it’s safe to use and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

What is the strongest natural immune booster?

There are multiple powerful immunity boosters. However, having a balanced meal can be a good starting point. Ensure you don’t skip meals to keep yourself fueled for the day. Aim for more servings of vegetables and fruits to get the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants you need. Getting nutrients from food is more ideal than supplements. However, your health care provider can determine if you need to take any medication or supplements.

What should a 70-year-old be doing every day?

Your doctor can prescribe the specific activities you can and cannot do. However, it’s generally beneficial for seniors to maintain an active lifestyle and eat a healthy diet, especially during winter. You may want to stay indoors more if you’re immunocompromised. But you can also take safety precautions, such as dressing warmly or working with family caregivers, to ensure you can still attend holiday celebrations or family gatherings.

Stay Active, Warm and Healthy This Winter Season

Winter makes it easier for immunocompromised seniors to get sick. However, certain safety precautions and activities can help you enjoy the season. To boost your immune system, remember to:

Wash your hands regularly. Stay mostly indoors. Wear a mask when going out. Dress warmly. Maintain an active lifestyle. Eat a healthy diet. Keep yourself hydrated. Avoid alcohol. Protect your skin. Visit your doctor regularly.

Viruses spread easily in cold temperatures, and extreme temperatures can lead to serious health conditions. Performing these 10 steps can help alleviate the challenges the season might bring.

