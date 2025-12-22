4 scam trends consumers must watch going into 2026 (and how to stay ahead of them)

ART STOCK CREATIVE // Shutterstock

In America, fraud is no longer a static threat. It has instead become an evolving ecosystem, continually powered by artificial intelligence, automation, and an ever-expanding digital footprint. Consumers have spent much of the past decade reacting to the latest scam of the month, whether that be a phishing text, bogus charges, or something else. However, with 2026 on the horizon, scams are set to become more adaptive, personalized, and embedded in the very systems we rely on daily.

Forward-looking insight has never been more important. By identifying the next wave of fraud before it reaches its full scale, consumers can start to operate from a place of anticipation rather than damage control. Lifeguard has analyzed the top trends across cybersecurity and early-warning research to compile four prominent emerging fraud trends to help you get ahead of the new year’s most dangerous threats.

Four emerging fraud trends

To navigate 2026 safely, it helps to know what’s coming. Here are four fraud and scam trends that are already shaping up to be a part of the next generation of threats:

1. AI “fraud agents” and the hyper-personalized deepfake

Generative AI is no longer just a science fiction concept. Deepfakes and attacks using synthetic documents are expected to surge drastically as cybercriminals continue to learn how to twist artificial intelligence to their advantage. This allows fraudsters to generate convincing voice, video, and document forgeries that impersonate communications from loved ones, colleagues, institutions, and more, making traditional trust signals unreliable.

As outlined by Finra, a nonprofit composed of industry and public regulators, effective strategies to combat generative AI include using biometric verification, enabling multi-factor authentication, and using identity-theft protection services.

2. Synthetic identity fraud: The “Frankenstein” profile

Rather than stealing an existing person’s identity, fraudsters are beginning to create synthetic identities. These aliases merge real social security numbers or personal information about individuals with fabricated names, addresses, and credentials. According to TransUnion’s 2025 fraud report, which analyzes leading fraud trends across the globe, identity-data exposure is shifting more towards quality over quantity. This makes synthetic identities more effective.

Fake identities can quietly damage your credit or open accounts in your name. What’s new (and dangerous)is the fact that these false identities can tie back, in part, to your real data. This means that real-world damage can surface years later. To be proactive, monitor your credit report and freeze all household credit at the first sign of any type of misuse.

3. The “roach motel” subscription and data trap

Some scams are evolving beyond one-time payments or shady transactions. While many adults in the past had reported exposure to phishing, smishing (text scams), or vishing (voice scams), new schemes are luring users into seemingly harmless “free tools” or “trial services.” The catch is that you will then be trapped in a subscription or data-resale contract that was disguised in the fine print. The dangerous part about this is that once you opt in, your behavioral, financial, or identity data may be resold without your knowledge. To protect yourself, always use a masked or virtual credit card for subscriptions, so you can quickly shut off charges or data flow if things go wrong.

4. Smart home hijacking and IoT ransomware

As homes across the world become more connected via smart locks, thermostats, cameras, and even appliances, the threat surface expands beyond phones and computers. A Consumer Reports study of 2,084 U.S. adults found that one-fifth of those surveyed owned a smart appliance, yet only 7% were actively utilizing its smart features. This number is only expected to rise. Consumer Reports warns that weak or default passwords can lead to exposed home networks.

A locked-out front door, disabled security camera, or hijacked smart lock can be a deeply personal and immediate fraud attack. To avoid this, put all smart-home devices on a separate “guest” WiFi that isolates them from your main devices.

From reaction to anticipation

Together, the above trends signal a broader transformation. Fraud is becoming smarter, more automated, and more embedded in everyday life. The days of simple phishing emails and “grandparent” scams are long gone, and something far harder to discern is emerging. AI-generated identities impersonating loved ones, attacks targeting smart home vulnerabilities, data-resale traps, and more are all built on a foundation of consumer trust and ubiquitous data sharing.

Being prepared for the future of fraud doesn’t mean living in constant fear. Rather, it means introducing small and intentional obstacles that slow down attackers. Whether those are credit freezes, network segmentation, or something as simple as multi-factor authentication, skepticism is the best software update you can have for 2026.

