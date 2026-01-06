6 therapist-approved mental health tips to kick off the new year

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

For many people, the new year is a time of reflection. It’s an opportunity to take stock of what’s going well in life and identify areas that might need some extra attention. And, in a culture that often values productivity over well-being, it’s easy to feel like tending to your own mental health ends up last on the list — if it makes it onto the list at all. Fortunately, following some simple new year-focused mental health tips can help you prioritize your emotional wellness.

As you consider your hopes and goals for the new year, think about how investing in your mental health might make your goals feel more attainable. Whether investing in mental and emotional well-being is a top priority for you this year or you’re more focused on other goals, the truth is that mental well-being informs everything you do.

That’s why Rula asked three therapists for their best tips for improving mental wellness both at the start of the new year and all year long.

Key Takeaways

The new year is a great time to reflect on life. Thinking about what’s going well and what areas could use some extra attention can help you set yourself up for the year ahead.

If you’re setting big goals going into the new year, breaking them into manageable pieces and infusing self-compassion into the process will help you stay on track.

If you’re looking for more support on your mental health journey, a licensed therapist can help you set the right goals and support you as you work on reaching them.

1. Make your goals about building habits, not just achieving outcomes.

Have you ever set a New Year’s resolution only to run out of steam a few weeks or months later? If so, you’re not alone.

According to Brandy Chalmers, licensed professional counselor, the trend of abandoning a New Year’s resolution early in the year points to the need for a mindset shift about goal setting. “Focusing on building habits instead of achieving goals can help allow for sustainable growth and flexibility. For example, instead of setting a goal like ‘get in shape,’ aim for a manageable habit like ‘walk for 20 minutes, three times a week.’ This approach is easier to stick with and helps you stay on track.”

“Change takes time,” says Chalmers. “Building habits means taking small, consistent steps that add up over time, reducing the pressure of big, short-term goals. Celebrate progress, and be kind to yourself if things don’t go perfectly. Adjusting along the way is part of the process and can lead to better mental and emotional well-being. This mindset helps you stay motivated, even when life gets busy.”

2. Be intentional about how you spend your energy, not just your time.

When planning out your days and weeks, it can be easy to make decisions about what to do and what not to do based on the time you have available. But, as Chalmers shares, while time management is certainly important, energy management is what keeps you feeling balanced.

“Pay attention to what drains you and what recharges you,” Chalmers advises. “When you plan your week, include activities that restore your energy, whether that’s connecting with loved ones, spending time in nature, or simply resting.”

Remember that it’s OK to say no to things that deplete your energy, even if they seem important. Protecting your well-being allows you to show up better for yourself and others. Remember that your energy isn’t endless, so use it wisely and recharge regularly.

3. Use the new year as a time to reflect on where you are in your self-growth, relationships, and life stage.

In a fast-paced world, opportunities to slow down and reflect on life are precious. Ashley Ayala, licensed marriage and family therapist, recommends making the most of this time to explore areas of your life that you’d like to invest in during the new year.

“Self-reflection can be a wonderful way to learn more about yourself,” says Ayala. “Taking it a step further by identifying what would best serve you moving forward adds to your full and fulfilling life.”

A simple practice Ayala recommends is pausing and pulling your focus inward, focusing on what brings you joy. From there, ask yourself how you can bring more of that joy into your daily life.

4. Find moments throughout the day that bring a sense of gratitude.

The research is clear that infusing gratitude into your life can boost mental well-being and reduce symptoms of mental health conditions, like anxiety and depression. Gratitude practice is a powerful tool that can reduce stress, help you feel good, and bring a sense of presence to your day.

But how can you actually build a gratitude practice into your life? According to Ayala, “a gratitude practice can look like pausing while on a walk to enjoy watching the ducks in a pond, appreciating a text someone sent, feeling the joy that comes up while petting your dog, or noticing a hurdle that you have overcome in life.”

While these actions might seem small, infusing gratitude into your daily life can have profoundly positive effects in the long run.

5. Write down the goals that are most important to you.

Whether or not you’re setting New Year’s resolutions this year, a powerful goal-setting practice is to write down your most important goals.

“Research has shown that writing things down uses parts of our brains that enhance memory,” says Lolly Coleman, a licensed marriage and family therapist with a master’s in science. “This means that your goal will not only stay in your mind longer, but you will also be more likely to prioritize it.”

Worried you might forget about your goals when things get busy? Coleman shares that placing your written goal in a place you frequently see throughout your day can help you keep your goal in mind and be more likely to achieve it.

6. Break your goals into smaller parts, and start with self-acceptance.

When most people set New Year’s resolutions, they aim for goals that require a large change in their appearance, relationships, or other areas of life. Coleman shares that when you set goals that seem distant from where you are in life, feelings of overwhelm can set in.

“By breaking your goals into smaller steps,” she says, “you will boost your motivation by experiencing a series of accomplishments rather than aiming for a goal that feels miles away.”

Coleman calls out that it’s also important not to underestimate the power of self-acceptance, even as you seek to make changes in your life. The reason for this? “By starting from a place of self-acceptance, you set the stage to achieve your goal from a place of confidence — rather than a place of defeat — before you’ve even started.”

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.