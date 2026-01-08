Comparing 12 common rheumatoid arthritis prescriptions

Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune condition that affects the joints, causing inflammation, stiffness, and pain. Patients searching for popular rheumatoid arthritis prescriptions are often seeking guidance on effective treatments, potential side effects, and medication options that fit their lifestyle and budget.

In this article, SaveHealth, a prescription discount/savings card website, reviews 12 of the most commonly prescribed RA medications, their benefits, and what to consider when selecting a treatment plan.

How Rheumatoid Arthritis Medications Work

Medications for RA are designed to reduce inflammation, slow disease progression, and prevent joint damage. They work through different mechanisms depending on the drug class.

Major RA medication categories

DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs): Slow disease progression. Examples: Methotrexate (Trexall, Xatmep, Rasuvo, Jylamvo, Otrexup, RediTrex, Rheumatrex), Leflunomide (Arava), Sulfasalazine (Azulfidine), and Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil).

Biologics:

TNF-alpha inhibitors (most common first-line biologic): Humira (Adalimumab), Enbrel (Etanercept), Remicade (Infliximab), Simponi (Golimumab), and Cimzia (Certolizumab)

T-cell Co-stimulation Modulators: Orencia (Abatacept)

IL-6 Inhibitors: Actemra (Tocilizumab)

B-cell Depleters: Rituxan (Rituximab)

IL-1 Receptor Antagonist: Kineret (Anakinra)

Target specific pathways of the immune system to reduce inflammation. There are many types of biologics that are used that affect different pathways of the immune system to treat RA. These include:

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs): Reduce pain and inflammation but do not alter disease progression. Examples: Mobic (Meloxicam), Naprosyn (Naproxen), Voltaren (Diclofenac), and Celebrex (Celecoxib)

Corticosteroids: Provide rapid symptom relief during flare-ups but are not intended for long-term disease control. Example: Prednisone

JAK (Janus Kinase) Inhibitors: Block the activation of STAT proteins, which are responsible for the inflammation and joint damage seen in RA, effectively reducing pain and swelling. Examples: Xeljanz (Tofacitinib), Olumiant (Baricitinib), and Rinvoq (Upadacitinib)

Top 12 Rheumatoid Arthritis Medications

Here is a list of the most commonly prescribed RA medications, including both traditional and newer options.

1. Xatmep (Methotrexate)

An oral solution form of methotrexate often used for pediatric RA, Xatmep reduces inflammation and slows joint damage. Typically, adults will use the oral tablet form of methotrexate instead of the oral solution due to stability and cost.

2. Arava (Leflunomide)

A DMARD that works for adults who cannot tolerate methotrexate. It helps control disease activity and inflammation.

3. Xeljanz (Tofacitinib)

The first FDA-approved JAK inhibitor for the treatment of RA. All JAK inhibitors are effective and powerful in treating RA; however, safety warnings due to the risk of infections prevent them from being first-line treatment options.

4. Rasuvo

An injectable methotrexate option, Rasuvo allows for convenient self-administration with reduced gastrointestinal side effects.

5. Humira (Adalimumab)

Humira is a good secondary option since treatment usually starts with traditional DMARDs like methotrexate. Patients often experience decreased joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, which can help to improve their quality of life.

6. Celebrex (Celecoxib)

FDA approved to treat pain and inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis in adults and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. This medication may help manage symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, but it does not cure the disease or prevent joint damage.

7. Kineret (Anakinra)

A biologic that targets the IL-1 receptor, Kineret is typically used for patients with moderate to severe RA, particularly if other treatments have failed.

8. Mobic

Also known as meloxicam, Mobic is an NSAID used to reduce pain and inflammation. It is available in oral form and offers convenient administration since it is typically taken once daily.

9. Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine)

Its mechanism involves modulating the immune system to decrease inflammation, which in turn helps alleviate joint pain and stiffness and may contribute to preventing long-term joint damage. It is advised to take it with food or milk to minimize potential stomach upset.

10. Naprosyn (Naproxen)

A widely used NSAID that reduces pain, swelling, and stiffness. Available over the counter or by prescription.

11. Orencia (Abatacept)

Orencia is a biologic (T-cell co-stimulation modulator) for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. It can be given as a weekly subcutaneous injection or a monthly IV infusion, which helps reduce joint pain, swelling, and damage.

12. Rituxan (Rituximab)

Rituxan is a monoclonal antibody specially identified under the class of drugs known as B-cell depleters. It is typically used in combination with methotrexate, specifically when other treatments have failed, such as “TNF-alpha inhibitors” (e.g., Humira, Enbrel).

Rheumatoid Arthritis Medication Comparison Table

SaveHealth

Many of these medications, especially biologics and specialty DMARDs, can be expensive.

Common Side Effects of Rheumatoid Arthritis Medications

Side effects depend on the type of medication, dose, and individual patient factors.

DMARDs

Nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach pain

Hair loss

Liver enzyme elevation **requires monitoring**

Flulike symptoms, fatigue

Biologics

Nausea and or abdominal pain

Headache

Increased risk of infections

Injection site reactions (redness, pain, itching)

NSAIDs

Stomach upset

Kidney issues **typically documented with long-term or high-dose use**

Increased bleeding risk

JAK Inhibitors

Upset stomach

Headache/fatigue

Acne

Elevated cholesterol/liver enzymes

Infections

Corticosteroids

Weight gain

Bone loss

Mood changes

Switching medications or adjusting doses can often reduce side effects.

Choosing the Right Rheumatoid Arthritis Medication

Selecting an RA medication requires balancing disease control, side effect tolerance, convenience, and cost.

Factors to consider

Severity of RA and symptom flare-ups

Previous response to medications

Risk of side effects

Preferred administration method (oral versus injection)

Insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs

Tips for Managing Rheumatoid Arthritis Medication Costs

RA medications, particularly biologics and specialty DMARDs, can be expensive. Strategies to manage costs include:

Comparing pharmacy prices

Considering generic options like meloxicam or naproxen

Exploring manufacturer savings programs

Reviewing insurance coverage and co-pay assistance options

Planning prescription refills to avoid gaps in therapy

Rheumatoid Arthritis Prescriptions

Rheumatoid arthritis management includes a range of medications, from traditional DMARDs to NSAIDs and biologics. Understanding the differences between Xatmep, Leflunomide, Arava, Rasuvo, Ridaura, Vazalore, Kineret, Mobic, Meloxicam, Naproxen, Naprosyn, and Cambia helps patients choose the most effective treatment for their condition. Working closely with a healthcare provider while considering effectiveness, safety, and affordability is key to achieving the best long-term outcomes.

Note: This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment options.

This story was produced by SaveHealth and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.