May I have your number? How to set up your digital business card for success

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

In today’s digital era, you might think of business cards as a relic of the past. In reality, they’re just as practical as ever.

Digital business cards are a fresh take on contact information sharing. They allow people to quickly share personal details from one device to another, including name, preferred contact methods, and time zone. Often shared via a QR code or Apple’s NameDrop, these digital business cards make it easier than ever to exchange personal information and have it readily available.

So how do you set up one of these digital business cards? Spokeo walks you through a 20-step checklist that ensures you’re prepared for your next networking event.

Why are digital business cards becoming the norm?

Digital business cards are not exactly new; in fact, they’ve been around since the late 1990s in the form of vCards. Perhaps you remember those unused contact cards in early mobile phones? Today’s version follows the same concept but is modernized to meet the needs of business professionals who do most of their communication through digital devices.

With more than 7.2 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2025, this technology is more relevant than ever. Market Research Future predicts the digital business card industry will grow from $199.63 billion in 2025 to $518.35 billion by 2035.

Today, most people do the bulk of their work-related communication on a digital device, whether it’s sending emails on a smartphone or group conference calls on a laptop. A digital business card makes accessing contact information quick and easy, while also providing more specific personal details like name pronunciation and preferred contact times.

Digital business card checklist: 20 items you won’t want to skip

Setting up a digital contact card communicates professionalism, so it’s important that it’s done right. These cards make it simple for your contacts to get in touch and connect online. You can incorporate social media profiles, the time zone you reside in, and even a link to your calendar to streamline meeting coordination. Here are 20 information fields and steps that you’ll want to take to ensure your contact card looks polished.

Main identification

1. Full name

There are countless tricks for remembering the names of people you meet (here are seven from Boston University). However, nothing is better than having it written down and available at your fingertips. Filling out your full name field is arguably the most important part of setting up your digital business card. Make sure that you’re memorable.

2. Phonetic name spelling

Mispronouncing someone’s name can be excruciatingly awkward. If you’re in doubt, should you ask or just wing it? One of the coolest features of digital business cards is phonetic name spelling. Write out how your name should be pronounced so that there’s never any question. Use this phonetic name generator to help.

3. Pronouns

Using “they” and “their” pronouns as much as possible is recommended in the workplace, according to ADP. If you have a personal gender pronoun that you’d like people to use, it’s best to communicate this clearly. Digital business cards are the perfect place to do this.

4. Job title and company

Your job title is obviously one of the most important details you should include in your digital business card. You want your contacts to know who you are, what you do, and how your connection can be valuable to them. Including your job title and the company you work for helps people differentiate your name from similar contact cards they might have.

5. Professional headshot

Scientists have consistently found that it’s easier for a human to remember faces than names. For this reason, updating your digital business card with a professional headshot is crucial. You’ll likely be one of the few people who take this extra step, helping to make an even longer-lasting impression.

Contact channels

1. Phone number

If you have the type of business relationship where you talk on the phone, including your phone number on your digital card is important. Many people value phone conversations over email as they allow ideas to be expressed more fluidly. You can decide whether you’d like to include a personal cell number or your office number.

2. Email

While phone calls are more effective than text-based communication, there is still a time and a place for email. Email communication requires less energy from both parties and is best for less pressing issues. Email is also good for networking connections that you don’t have a strong personal tie to yet, so it’s a good idea to include this option on your card.

3. Preferred contact method

Why not make it easy for your contacts and just tell them how you prefer to be contacted? With this contact information field, you can get rid of the guessing game.

It also ensures that you don’t get contacted via a method you don’t prefer. Hate phone calls? Request that people text or email you.

4. Website and social media links

In today’s world, sharing professional social media links is expected. If you have a LinkedIn, associates are definitely going to want to see it. According to Forbes, people like to use social media to scope out others before they decide if they’d like to do business or take a chance on them.

Location and contact availability

1. City and region

In most business interactions, where you live inevitably comes up. It’s always a great ice-breaker because it gives people the opportunity to connect about the knowledge they have of a place.

Including your region in your digital business card is especially helpful for local connections. People are more likely to utilize someone local to them over someone across the country.

2. Time zone

Communicating your time zone is essential for setting communication boundaries, and it helps people know when you are most likely to reach back out to them.

3. Contact availability

Setting your contact availability is especially important in a world that’s always on. Creating a divide between personal time and work time promotes better health and mental well-being.

Researchers have found that notifications can interfere with performance, so limiting the times that people contact you can be a huge benefit.

4. Calendar link

Video calls are becoming increasingly more common as a way of communicating with colleagues. Many freelancers and business owners prefer to have their calendar available for people to schedule meetings at their own convenience. The calendar section of a digital business card is the perfect section for this.

Business information

1. Company logo

If you own your own business, including relevant information like your logo, company name, and address is crucial for your digital business card. These details will help people remember your business, what you do, and who you are. As described by the University of Waterloo, people are more likely to remember symbols than words.

2. Call-to-action

Calls to action are an effective way to get potential customers to book a consultation, place an order, or navigate to your website. Including them on your business card encourages people to take the next step after meeting you.

Secure emergency information

1. Emergency contact

As PCMag describes, your phone could be a “lifeline” during an emergency. Having an emergency contact loaded into your digital business card allows paramedics and anyone with access to your physical device to view who they should call in an emergency. This detail is only on the device, so it won’t be shared with people you network with.

2. Medical information

Just like your emergency contact, your medical information can be securely stored on your device in the contact information card. You can mention details like drug allergies, medical devices, and blood type. Including this information could save your life if you are unresponsive and about to receive medical attention.

Other crucial steps

1. Set up a QR code

Once you’ve populated your digital business card with all of your contact information, you’ll want to make sure that it’s easy to share. Quick response codes, or QR codes, are the norm with digital business cards. Whenever you’d like to share your information with someone, you can just present your code and have them scan it.

2. Create multiple cards for different scenarios

Just like how you should tailor your resume to the job you’re applying for, you should also tailor your business card to the people you’re giving it to. You can change details like your headshot from something more professional to something more casual, or your job title if you have multiple areas of focus.

3. Update your information regularly

Filling out all of these fields is pointless if you don’t update them regularly. Periodically look at your card and see if anything has changed. New jobs, new phone numbers, and new contact availability are all things to consider.

Mistakes to avoid when you’re creating your business card

Even following these 20 steps, there are plenty of things that you can do wrong when it comes to your digital card. If you care about making a good first impression and retaining the connections you make, avoid these common business card mistakes:

Spelling errors

Blurry or poor-quality headshots

Including your home address

Outdated information

Forgetting to use your business card

Is digital business card information secure?

Security is a concern with all digital devices and digital business cards are no exception. With the right protections, a digital business card can be even safer than a physical one.

Look for software that utilizes security protection. Encryption ensures only the intended recipient of your card will be able to read the data, and phishing detection will warn you of any suspicious links a person’s card might have. Secure cloud servers are also essential for the confidential storage of business cards. Choosing a reputable company helps keep you and your information safe.

QR codes are not inherently insecure, but they can be a threat in the wrong hands. Make sure that you’re only scanning business card QR codes from people you trust. Otherwise, you could be navigating to a link that has malicious intent.

Make networking easier with digital business cards

Making personal connections in the professional world has never been more necessary. Business cards have always been useful for expanding your network and remembering those you got in touch with, but they’re outdated. Digital business cards, on the other hand, provide a modern solution that makes it more convenient to provide your contact information to others.

By following these 20 tips, avoiding common mistakes, and prioritizing information security, you can enjoy the full benefits of this technology, expand your network, and gain new opportunities.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.