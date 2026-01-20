Keratin Peptides vs. Biotin: What works best for hair health?

Antonina Vlasova // Shutterstock

To grow the thickest, healthiest and most luxurious hair possible, many people head straight to the supplement aisle. Choices abound, but two of the most common (and most talked about) are biotin and keratin peptides. Biotin is a B-vitamin taken as a supplement and often promoted for stronger hair and nails. Keratin peptides, on the other hand, are structural proteins that make up the actual building blocks of hair; these can be found in formulations that contain Intermediate Filament Peptides (IFP).

Both are said to improve the look, feel, and growth of hair, but how do you make the best choice for your needs?

That depends. In this article, OMI takes a closer look at the science behind both biotin and keratin peptides, and digs into clinical studies on both to help determine what will work best with your body’s own biology—and get the gorgeous, healthy hair you deserve.

First, What Is Biotin?

The short answer: It’s a B-Vitamin—specifically Vitamin B-7. This water-soluble nutrient plays a crucial role in metabolizing fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. It also supports enzymes called carboxylases, which assist in key metabolic processes, and it contributes to the health of your skin, nerves, and keratin infrastructure.

Because keratin is the protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails, biotin is often included in beauty supplements. But that doesn’t mean it’s the best choice for everyone.

Can You Get Enough Biotin from Food?

For most people, yes. Biotin is found naturally in a wide variety of foods like egg yolks, fish, meat, seeds, nuts, and vegetables including sweet potatoes, as well as organ meats like liver and kidneys. Because it’s in so many foods, and is recycled frequently by your body, true biotin deficiency is rare in people with a balanced diet.

In fact, your body requires only a small amount of biotin to function optimally. Adults typically need about 30 micrograms a day, which is easily met through a typical Western diet.

That said, people who consume raw egg whites frequently, drink alcohol chronically, or are taking certain anti-seizure medications may be at an increased risk for a deficiency. Symptoms include thinning hair, brittle nails, fatigue, depression, and red rashes around the eyes, nose, and mouth.

What Does the Research on Biotin Say?

Biotin and hair health

One study on children with “uncombable hair syndrome” found improvements with biotin, but the condition is rare and affects a small group. Anecdotal reports exist, but scientific backing is limited.

Biotin and nail strength

Small studies show that some women experienced stronger nails after taking biotin, but the lack of control groups makes it difficult to confirm causation.

Biotin and skin health

Some reports suggest biotin can help babies with rashes and hair loss, but these are isolated cases, not broad evidence of skin benefits for adults.

Next Up: What Are Keratin Peptides—How Do They Support Hair Health?

Keratin peptides are short chains of amino acids derived from keratin. They are bioavailable and soluble, meaning the body can use them directly to support hair structure and strength. If biotin helps make keratin, keratin peptides provide it directly.

Keratin peptides reinforce the bonds in hair, particularly through cysteine, which supports disulfide bridges essential for hair strength and elasticity.

Why Keratin Peptides May Work Better Than Biotin

You’ll get a direct supply of structural protein

Keratin peptides bypass the need for the body to synthesize proteins from biotin.

Everyone can experience positive results

Unlike biotin, keratin peptides work even in those without deficiencies.

They benefit skin and nails as well

Users also report softer skin and stronger nails.

They’re backed by stronger science

Controlled clinical studies give keratin peptides a level of credibility that biotin lacks.

They’re readily used by the body

Keratin peptides are bioavailable and fast-acting, often showing results within 90 days.

The Biotin and Acne Connection

Some users report breakouts with high-dose biotin, potentially due to vitamin B5 malabsorption. Keratin peptides do not appear to interfere with nutrient absorption.

The Takeaway: Biotin vs. Keratin Peptides

Biotin may be best if you:

Have a diagnosed deficiency

Are pregnant or breastfeeding under medical advice

Take medications that deplete biotin

Have related deficiency symptoms

Keratin peptides may be better if you:

Have thinning, weak, or damaged hair

Want proactive support before issues arise

Prefer clinically backed results

Seek benefits for skin and nails

Want to see results within 90 days

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I do to prevent stress-related hair loss?

Managing stress with sleep, exercise, mindfulness, and avoiding smoking or excess alcohol can help protect hair health.

Is minoxidil effective for regrowing a thinning hairline?

Minoxidil can help slow or reverse early-stage hairline thinning, though results are usually more modest than on the crown.

What makes keratin peptides different from traditional supplements?

Hair growth peptides contain a bioavailable keratin peptide that’s clinically shown to reduce shedding and strengthen hair from within.

This story was produced by OMI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.