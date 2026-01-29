Battling winter skin woes? 9 ways to avoid dryness and irritation

movchanzemtsova // Shutterstock

While winter brings warm mugs of hot chocolate and relaxing evenings by the fire, it may also bring bouts of dry, irritated skin. Although frustrating to treat, dry winter skin is more common than you may think.

Our skin becomes dry when it lacks moisture. Low humidity in the winter can dry out skin, and this problem is then exacerbated by cold temperatures and harsh winds. Additionally, according to Medical News Today, the lipids in our outermost layer of skin cannot effectively protect us from toxins when they are not hydrated, increasing levels of irritation and discomfort.

Unfortunately, staying inside isn’t the answer. Electric heaters, fireplaces and hot showers can contribute to excessive dryness just as much as the elements can. Not only does this dryness feel uncomfortable to touch, but it can result in itching, stinging and raw sensations when left untreated. If you find yourself constantly scratching or buying dozens of lotions each winter, try these nine easy ways Culligan shares to soothe your skin until springtime.

1. Humidify.

The easiest way to combat the effects of low humidity is to add humidity back to your air. Dermatologists like Rebecca Dufner, MD, MBA, FAAD, from Tufts Medicine recommend that those with chronic dry skin or other conditions like eczema consider using a humidifier to help prevent skin from drying out. Running a humidifier in your home can not only help rehydrate the skin but also combat other winter ailments like nosebleeds, cracked lips, irritated throat or vocal folds, and allergy symptoms. In fact, a study from researchers at The New School and The City University of New York found that increasing relative humidity by 40% significantly reduces the spread of airborne viruses.

2. Shower intentionally.

Excessive time in the shower won’t wash away your dry skin — in fact, it will likely make it worse. This winter, strive to shower only once a day for no more than five to 10 minutes at a time, per recommendations from Harvard’s Men’s Health Watch. While bathing, it is also important to keep the temperature lukewarm, as hot water is more aggressive on your skin and quickly acts to remove its natural oils.

3. Avoid scented soaps.

When it comes to dry skin, those fun seasonal fragrances are best left to candles and room sprays. According to the Cleveland Clinic, added fragrances can cause micro-irritations that can accumulate over time and cause dry, itchy or cracked skin. If you’re dealing with dry skin, it’s best to choose unscented soaps with glycerin, which are generally more moisturizing and gentler on skin.

4. Save shaving for last.

Because warm water opens your pores, waiting a few minutes before shaving in the shower can make your skin less likely to become irritated. The American Academy of Dermatology suggests shaving at the end of your shower or bath, then applying a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer to avoid dryness.

5. Consider a water softener.

If your dry or irritated skin doesn’t respond to typical remedies, your water could be to blame. Hard water, or water with excessive calcium and magnesium, can create a buildup of these minerals on your skin and hair, creating dryness, dullness and irritation. Hard water also does not lather as effectively and can leave residue on your skin even after rinsing. If these symptoms are familiar, check for other related issues also caused by hard water, like spotty glasses, soap scum in the shower and chalky stains around faucets. If these symptoms are present, it may be worth considering a water softener for your home.

6. Try a skincare routine.

While keeping good hygiene is important all year round, it is paramount in keeping your skin looking and feeling healthy during the cooler, drier months. Consider implementing a simple-yet-effective skincare regimen into your morning and evening routines. Try using an exfoliant scrub to gently relieve dry patches, use a gentle cleanser to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils and consider switching to a heavy-duty moisturizer. The Mayo Clinic suggests moisturizing with hypoallergenic lotions and wearing sunscreen daily. If you’re interested in going the extra mile, treat your skin with products containing vitamin C and SPF in the morning and products with colloidal oatmeal at night to maximize results.

7. Cover up when venturing out.

Exposure to the cold air can make it more difficult for your skin to retain moisture and exacerbate dryness. That’s why the American Academy of Dermatology recommends keeping your hands, feet and face protected from the cold weather. So next time you head outside, make sure to grab not only your coat but also your gloves, hats and scarves. You’ll stay nice and toasty while shielding your skin from a major factor contributing to dryness.

8. Watch what you wear.

Sporting the wrong type of clothing can also have an adverse effect on your skin’s moisture. Instead of synthetic fabrics that can rub against and inflame your skin, opt for naturally soft materials like cotton. Additionally, consider choosing looser-fitting garments instead of tight ones that may chafe or cause constriction. If your clothing seems to irritate you no matter the fabric or shape, try switching to a free-and-clear, nonscented detergent or other sensitive skin laundry products.

9. Stay hydrated.

Along with the warm mugs of hot cocoa, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water. Staying hydrated throughout the day can have a positive effect on your skin’s physiology and help it stay smooth, according to a study from the journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology. Here’s a pro tip: If you’re struggling to up your water intake, mix it up with sparkling water or naturally flavored water, as they hydrate just as well as tap water. Pro tip: Start with filtered water to upgrade the wellness quotient of your drink.

Dry skin is a nuisance any time of year. However, with the correct products, hydration, habits and humidity, you can take proactive steps to feel comfortable in your own skin no matter the season.

This story was produced by Culligan and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.