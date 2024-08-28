

North America’s favorite sports franchises

The national leagues of football, basketball, hockey and baseball, known as the “Big Four” are currently all billion-dollar industries. As a result, it is fair to say that North America has cemented itself as a sporting giant.

Betting sites now offer so many opportunities to get involved in the world of sports, but with over 100 sports franchises to choose from within the Big Four leagues, it can be tricky to know who to back.

But using a combination of search data, social followings, Youtube subscriber counts and fan attendance statistics, OLBG made a list of the most popular sports franchises across the United States and Canada.



The Most Popular Sports Franchises In North America

Below is a list of the most sought-after sports franchises across the Big Four leagues. With a total of 124 franchises in America and Canada, they are ranked based on their social popularity and attendance.

1. Golden State Warriors, NBA – Popularity score of 6.37/10

Of all the Big Four leagues, it is a basketball team that tops the ranking for the most popular sports franchise in North America. Residing in California, the National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors have come out with a popularity score of 6.37 out of a possible 10, and they can thank their large following on YouTube as a substantial reason for their table topping exploits.

2. Dallas Cowboys, NFL – Popularity score of 6.02/10

In second place, it is a National Football League team that plays the role of runner-up behind the Golden State Warriors. Residing in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys have come out with a popularity score of 6.02 out of a possible 10, and based on their nickname of “America’s Team,” it is clear that they have a place in the heart of many.

3. Kansas City Chiefs, NFL – Popularity score of 4.53/10

With four Super Bowl wins to their name – including the last two editions of the NFL’s showpiece event, it seems that the recurring global coverage may have catapulted the Kansas City Chiefs into the limelight as they complete the top three in this list of the most popular sports franchises in North America.



MLB’s Most Popular Franchises

As the oldest major sports league in the world, Major League Baseball has cemented itself as a baseball giant. With teams spanning across 29 U.S. states, as well as in the Canadian city of Toronto, there are baseball opportunities all over North America, but which of these teams are currently the most popular?

1. Atlanta Braves – Popularity score of 2.45/10

With a score of 2.45/10, the Atlanta Braves top this list as the current most popular MLB team. Indicators of their popularity include the fact that they have 147,000 YouTube subscribers at the time of writing and collected a volume of nearly 35,000,000 searches in the past year. These two metrics have played a substantial role in the Braves coming out on top.

2. Texas Rangers – Popularity score of 2.31/10

Second in the list of MLB favorites, it is the Texas Rangers that take this silver medal in terms of the most popular baseball franchises. Playing their home games at Globe Life Field, they amassed an average home attendance of 31,272 and when added to internet search volume of 43,200,000, they are keeping the Braves hot on their heels.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers – Popularity score of 2.26/10

Completing this top three are the Los Angeles Dodgers who have a popularity score of 2.26/10. One aspect worth mentioning here is their 306,000 YouTube subscribers at the time of writing. Add this to an average social following of 3,466,667 over the three platforms and their popularity can be considered as something of a home run in MLB circles.



NBA’s Most Popular Franchises

Despite being a newer addition to the Big Four leagues, the National Basketball Association has certainly made its mark within the sporting industry. NBA players are currently among the top highest-paid athletes and this is the result of sponsorships and endorsements resulting from the widespread popularity of this sport.

1. Golden State Warriors – Popularity score of 6.37/10

Situated in California and featuring the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in their logo, Golden State Warriors come out as the most popular NBA franchise with a score of 6.37/10. This team is also home to Steph Curry, who is often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and highest point scorers. As a result, this franchise is often making the headlines due to his notoriety in the sport – evident by the 38,400,000 Google searches in the last year.

2. Los Angeles Lakers – Popularity score of 4.03/10

Joining the Golden State Warriors in this top three are the Los Angeles Lakers, which come in second place with a popularity score of 4.03/10. With a plethora of trophies in their cabinet, this franchise has had many moments in the spotlight. This success has inevitably led them to gain a large audience, evident by an average social media following of 19,566,667.

3. Miami Heat – Popularity score of 3.22/10

Any fans of basketball will be aware of the rivalry between the second-place franchise and Miami Heat, and it seems that in terms of popularity, Miami Heat has fallen just short on this occasion. Despite this, the prevalence of this team is still very impressive, with stats including 150,000 Youtube subscribers, and nearly 50,000,000 searches for this franchise in the last year.



NFL’s Most Popular Franchises

As demonstrated in the Most Popular Sports Franchises list, an overwhelming proportion of the teams were from the National Football League – with this sport being responsible for the top eight most popular franchises overall. From this it is clear to see that the NFL is hugely popular, but what makes these teams so sought after?

1. Dallas Cowboys – Popularity score of 6.02/10

After ranking first on the overall sports franchise list, it comes as no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys are the most popular NFL franchise. Outnumbering their opponents in every one of the popularity-related categories, this Texas team could not be more deserving of the title. Let’s forget the time the Cowboys blew a 24-point lead against the Detroit Lions.

2. New England Patriots – Popularity score of 4.53/10

Also making their second appearance in these rankings are the New England Patriots. As previously mentioned, they have a popularity score of 4.53/10 which is largely due to their large social media following – including 649,000 Youtube subscribers. Despite having a lower average fan attendance than some of the other NFL teams, they make up for it with their extensive social media coverage and livestreams.

3. Philadelphia Eagles – Popularity score of 3.84/10

Completing our top three list of the most popular NFL franchises is the Philadelphia Eagles. Competing against their Pennsylvanian rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears that the Eagles are largely preferred in terms of popularity. One notable Eagles fan is actor Sylvester Stallone who famously starred in the “Rocky” movie series. His support certainly helps the franchise serve up a knockout punch when it comes to popularity.



NHL’s Most Popular Franchises

Featuring a larger number of Canadian teams than any of the other Big Four leagues, the National Hockey League is considered the highest-ranked ice hockey competition in the world – but have the American teams pushed their way to the top of the popularity table?

1. Toronto Maple Leafs – Popularity score of 1.51/10

The Toronto Maple Leafs take the top spot as the most popular NHL franchise with a score of 1.51/10. This team currently has 143,000 YouTube subscribers to its name and last season saw an average attendance of 18,789. Not to forget, the 25 million plus social searches that it has collected in the past year.

2. Montreal Canadiens – Popularity score of 1.17/10

Just below the Maple Leafs, with a popularity score of 1.17/10, are the Montreal Canadiens. No slouches when it comes to social activity, they currently have an average following of 1.35 million across the three platforms and with an average attendance of 21,099, they find themselves on the coattails of the Maple Leafs.

3. Edmonton Oilers – Popularity score of 1.12/10

While it is a Canadian lockout for the top three places within the NHL rankings. Finding themselves third in the list are the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 1.12. This figure was cultivated after being hit by a low YouTube subscriber count of just 85,000. However, this was also offset against a search volume of 18,000,000 in the past year and this means it is the bronze medal for Edmonton’s finest.



Every U.S. State’s Most Popular Franchise

As previously mentioned, the Big Four leagues include teams from a range of areas across North America, and some of these locations play host to multiple teams. Because of this, OLBG also determined each state’s most popular franchise.

This list only includes U.S. states, and any states for which there were no franchises were removed.

Methodology

Information from Stadium Maps was used to make a list of every sports franchise across the following leagues: MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL.

A combination of ESPN data and Wikipedia was used to find the average attendance for home games in each of the last complete seasons of each league.

Semrush was used to add up the total number of Global searches for each sports franchise between June 2023-July 2024.

YouTube was used to find the current number of subscribers for each sports franchise.

The following platforms were used to find the number of followers for each sports franchise: Instagram, X and Facebook. The average social following for each franchise was calculated by adding together the total number of Instagram, X and Facebook followers for each franchise and dividing this number by 3.

Finally, the popularity-based factors (average attendance, search volume, YouTube subscribers and average social following) were used and normalized each factor out of 10 before taking an average of those scores to get the overall popularity score.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.