15 of the biggest sports gambling scandals

Luciano Moggi with his lawyer and legal team arrive to the Calciopoli trial on January 20, 2009 in Naples, Italy.

If there is one thing that fans of any sport love, it’s a scandal. A fallen hero, a desperate plot, or an outrageous scam always offer a major talking point when the latest misdemeanor has been broken to the public.

Be it drug cheats in track and field events, scandals in the casino or anything in between, the shock factor is always going to make the headlines; and when it comes to headlines, they do not get much bigger than a gambling scandal.

These scandals can entail the desire to bend the rules in order to win, the desire to win a huge amount of money illegally, or even being caught up in somebody else’s mess. With this in mind, OLBG recounts 15 of the biggest sports gambling scandals since the turn of the millennium.

Calciopoli Scandal (Italy, 2006)

In 2006 and months before the World Cup in Germany, Italian football was rocked by the Calciopoli scandal, which implicated several of the country’s top clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio, and Reggina.

The scandal revolved around the manipulation of referee appointments to ensure favorable outcomes for these clubs. Such was the fallout; it led to Juventus being relegated to Serie B and stripped of two Serie A titles with the other four clubs receiving point deductions as punishment.

In addition to the punishments to the clubs themselves, many club officials were banned. This scandal had an enormous financial impact, with millions lost due to punishments, lost sponsorships, and reduced broadcasting revenue.

The exact financial damage was difficult to quantify, but is estimated to be in the tens of millions of euros. However, there was a twist in the tale and although Italian football was rocked by this scandal, the national team would go on to win the World Cup that year.

Hansie Cronje Cricket Scandal (South Africa, 2000)

South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje was one of the sport’s biggest stars until 2000, when he admitted to accepting bribes to fix matches. Involved in match-fixing since the mid-’90s, he took money from Indian bookmakers to provide inside information and underperform in games.

It was revealed that Cronje accepted bribes amounting to $10,000 to $15,000 per match, with more than $100,000 linked to his involvement in multiple fixed matches. Due to this, Cronje was banned for life from cricket, and his reputation, once untainted, was forever marred by this scandal.

A sad end to his career would also see a tragic end to his life. The former cricket star died in a plane crash just two years after the scandal broke.

Tim Donaghy NBA Referee Scandal (USA, 2007)

In 2007, NBA referee Tim Donaghy was exposed for betting on games he officiated. He used his position as an insider to influence game outcomes by calling more fouls or favoring certain teams based on his knowledge of gambling spreads.

Donaghy collaborated with professional gamblers acting as the man who held all the power on the court. By tipping them off to games in which he had insider knowledge, it allowed these gamblers to wager with a high degree of certainty.

Donaghy reportedly earned thousands of dollars from these bets, while the larger gambling ring profited millions. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, and the NBA took serious reputational damage due to the scandal.

Cricket Spot-Fixing Scandal (Pakistan, 2010)

In 2010, Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Butt were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during a Test match against England at Lord’s. The players were caught deliberately bowling no-balls at specific times in exchange for money from bookmakers.

The scandal was exposed by a sting operation by the British tabloid newspaper News of the World, leading to the players being banned from cricket and jailed. It was revealed that they accepted bribes totalling approximately $200,000.

This scandal coming just 10 years after Hanse Cronje’s own downfall would rock the cricket world once again, damaging Pakistan’s own reputation and raising concerns about the integrity of the game at international level.

Operation Slapshot (Ice Hockey, USA/Canada, 2006)

In 2006, Operation Slapshot uncovered an illegal gambling ring run by Rick Tocchet, an assistant coach of the Phoenix Coyotes. The operation was tied to high-profile gamblers, including players and celebrities.

Tocchet and his associates took bets on NHL games and other sporting events, facilitating a multimillion dollar illegal gambling ring. While the exact figures involved in the bets were never fully disclosed, it was estimated that the operation involved millions of dollars.

Tocchet would subsequently plead guilty to conspiracy charges and receive probation, but the scandal sent shock waves through the NHL due to the involvement of players and other high-profile figures.

Calvin Ridley NFL Betting Scandal (USA, 2022)

In 2022, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire NFL season after being caught betting on NFL games during his absence from the team—although there was no evidence that Ridley used inside information or influenced game outcomes.

However, strict gambling policies prohibit players from betting on NFL games and this is where a punishment had to follow. Ridley admitted to betting $1,500 on NFL games, but his suspension cost him much more—an $11 million salary for the 2022 season.

This case underscored the NFL’s zero-tolerance stance on gambling, even in the context of the league’s growing partnerships with sports betting entities, but at the same time highlighted a lack of education for the players within the league.

Football Match-Fixing Scandal (Brazil, 2023)

In 2023, a major match-fixing scandal broke in Brazilian football. Several players from Brazil’s top leagues were accused of deliberately earning yellow cards, or penalties, in exchange for money from bookmakers.

The investigation uncovered bribes that ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 per incident, involving both players and organized crime networks. The players involved were suspended, and legal proceedings were launched.

This scandal tainted the reputation of Brazilian football and highlighted the ongoing issue of corruption in the sport, particularly in countries with passionate fan bases and lucrative betting markets.

Chris Cairns Cricket Spot-Fixing Allegations (International, 2013)

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns faced accusations of match-fixing during his time in the Indian Cricket League . While Cairns was eventually acquitted of the charges, the allegations severely damaged his career and reputation.

Cairns was accused of attempting to fix matches for financial gain, though the details of the exact amounts involved were never fully revealed, and just after the sport had started to recover from the scandals of 2000 and 2010, it was rocked again.

The ICL spot-fixing case was one of several that emerged in the wake of the previous years’ betting controversies, highlighting the vulnerability of cricket to corruption due to the influence of betting syndicates.

Ryan Tandy NRL Match-Fixing Scandal (Australia, 2010)

In 2010, Ryan Tandy, a player for the Canterbury Bulldogs in Australia’s National Rugby League, was found guilty of attempting to fix a match against the North Queensland Cowboys after deliberately giving away a penalty early in the game.

That act was part of a betting scam aimed at manipulating the score for gambling purposes. The investigation revealed that the scandal was tied to a broader network of match-fixing activities in the NRL, although Tandy’s role was limited to this particular incident.

He was banned from the sport, and the scandal drew significant media attention in Australia. The exact value of the bets involved was not disclosed, but the financial ramifications for Tandy were significant, ending his rugby career.

Snooker Match-Fixing Scandal (China, 2023)

In 2023, snooker was hit by one of its biggest-ever match-fixing scandals when 10 Chinese players were banned for manipulating match outcomes. The players were found guilty of accepting bribes from betting syndicates to lose or underperform in key tournaments, damaging the sport’s integrity.

The value of the bribes was reported to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, with some players admitting to receiving money directly from crime figures. The scandal led to significant reforms in snooker governance, particularly concerning the monitoring of players and betting activities.

Jontay Porter NBA Gambling Ban (USA, 2023)

In 2023, former NBA player Jontay Porter was banned after being caught betting on NBA games. This violation of the league’s strict gambling rules led to his suspension, with Porter being one of several players under investigation for similar offenses.

The details of his bets have not been fully disclosed, but the scandal reinforced the NBA’s tough stance on gambling. Porter’s involvement raised concerns about player participation in betting and its potential impact on the integrity of professional basketball.

Arizona State University Basketball Point-Shaving Scandal (USA, 1994-2002)

The Arizona State basketball point-shaving scandal, which stretched from the late ’90s into the early 2000s, involved several players, most notably Stevin “Hedake” Smith. Smith and other players were bribed by bookmakers to ensure that the team did not cover the point spread in key games.

Smith received $20,000 per game to manipulate outcomes, and the scandal was eventually uncovered through an FBI investigation. The point-shaving scandal not only tarnished the reputation of Arizona State University’s basketball but also led to significant legal consequences for those involved.

NFL Player Josh Shaw Suspension (USA, 2019)

In 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on league games. Shaw, who had been on injured reserve at the time, placed multiple bets, including one against his own team.

Although there was no evidence of game manipulation, Shaw’s actions violated the NFL’s gambling policy, leading to his suspension through the 2020 season. The exact value of the bets was not disclosed, but Shaw never returned to the NFL after his suspension.

Michael Vick Dogfighting and Gambling Ring (USA, 2007)

While former NFL player Michael Vick’s involvement in a dogfighting ring is widely known, the case also involved illegal gambling activities. Vick financed and participated in illegal bets on dogfights through his operation, Bad Newz Kennels.

Vick and his associates gambled on the outcomes of these brutal contests, with bets amounting to thousands of dollars per fight. The scandal led to Vick’s conviction and imprisonment, and he was suspended from the NFL for several years.

While Vick would eventually make a comeback and return to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, the case remains one of the most notorious intersections of both gambling and illegal activities in sport.

Antonio Esfandiari and PokerStars Betting Incident (USA, 2016)

In 2016, professional poker player Antonio Esfandiari found himself at the center of controversy during a PokerStars tournament. Esfandiari accepted a bet from fellow players to perform a series of lunges instead of walking throughout the competition.

This bet, which reportedly involved stakes in the tens of thousands of dollars, led to his disqualification from the tournament for “ungentlemanly” conduct—even though it is claimed the bet was made as a light-hearted gesture.

Regardless, the incident drew significant attention and highlighted the blurred lines between casual betting and professional competition in the poker world. Esfandiari later expressed regret for accepting the bet, acknowledging the impact it had on his reputation.

