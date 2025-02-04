vectorfusionart // Shutterstock

How technology advances are playing a role in sports/gaming

Thanks to a convergence of technology and sports (and by extension gaming), a new era of innovation has been ushered in that has largely redefined how games are played, analysed, and experienced.

From real-time data analytics that have changed the conversation surrounding sports to immersive virtual experiences, technological advancements are driving unprecedented changes in both industries.

Changes are only going to continue into 2025 and beyond. As these trends continue to evolve, they will be able to shape every aspect of the sporting landscape, from player performance to fan engagement and everything in between.

With this in mind, OLBG looked at the key factors where technology is set to move sport along even further.

The Impact of Data Analytics

Data analytics has become a cornerstone of modern sports and gaming. Advanced metrics provide granular insights into performance, strategy, and decision-making. For instance, football’s Expected Goals and Expected Assists offer a nuanced understanding of scoring opportunities.

No longer is it a case of looking at the score in isolation, this additional context can provide an indication into how well a team has been performing or is set to perform over the next few weeks and months.

Basketball teams, for example, use player-tracking data to identify optimal shot selections, reducing contested shots by up to 15% during games.

In gaming, heatmaps and session data are used to optimise player performance, identifying behaviours that maximise win rates. Developers rely on extensive A/B testing to improve user experiences, employing machine learning algorithms to analyse player preferences.

For example, Esports teams also use advanced analytics to study opponents, resulting in a 30% increase in match win rates for teams employing dedicated analysts, according to a 2023 Esports Analytics report.

Such statistical studies highlight the growing reliance on analytics. A 2023 report projected that the global sports analytics market will grow from $2.5 billion in 2022 to $5.2 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 15.9%.

Wearable Technology and Real-Time Insights

Wearable technology is transforming how athletes and gamers monitor performance. Smart sensors embedded in jerseys, wristbands, and controllers provide real-time feedback on metrics such as heart rate, reaction time, and fatigue levels.

For example, rugby teams have adopted GPS tracking systems to monitor player movement and optimise strategies. Similarly, competitive gaming platforms use biometric sensors to measure stress levels during matches, helping players refine their focus under pressure.

In 2023, the global wearable sports market was valued at $15.3 billion, with predictions to reach $24.7 billion by 2028. Devices such as WHOOP and Garmin wearables are at the forefront of this growth, offering advanced recovery metrics for athletes as they look to find that extra edge.

Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Modelling

AI and machine learning are reshaping predictive modelling across both industries. These technologies analyse complex datasets to forecast outcomes and refine strategies. In sports, AI-powered systems predict injury risks by correlating workload patterns with historical data.

A 2024 case study from the NBA showed that teams using AI injury prediction models reduced player downtime by 20%. With so many games in the regular season, this will be a huge boost to those franchises that implement the technology.

In gaming, AI-driven algorithms adapt gameplay in real time, tailoring experiences to individual players. Game developers also use predictive analytics to anticipate player behaviour, enabling dynamic updates and personalised content.

The global AI in gaming market was valued at $1 billion in 2022, with a forecasted CAGR of 23% through 2030 and in addition to this, AI tools like OpenAI’s GPT models are increasingly used to generate dynamic storylines, enhancing player engagement

Immersive Technologies: VR, AR, and Beyond

Virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR, are bridging the gap between digital and physical experiences. In sports, VR simulations allow athletes to practice under game-like conditions without physical exertion.

AR enhances broadcasts by overlaying real-time data onto live events, enriching fan engagement. A 2024 survey by PwC revealed that 68% of fans believe AR-enhanced experiences significantly improve their enjoyment of live sports.

In gaming, VR titles leverage advancements in haptic feedback and motion tracking to create fully immersive worlds. This is where platforms such as Oculus and HTC Vive are leading the charge, with the VR gaming market projected to reach $92.3 billion by 2025.

In addition to this, established companies such as Sony are now beginning to explore AR overlays for spectator esports, enhancing the viewing experience by integrating real-time match stats into the visuals.

Blockchain and Decentralised Platforms

On top of all these advances, there is also blockchain technology that is starting to emerge as a transformative force in sports and gaming. With this technology, decentralised prediction markets offer transparency and fairness which in turn, attract users to blockchain-powered betting platforms.

Not only that, but blockchain ensures secure, verifiable transactions for in-game purchases and digital collectibles—technology that played a considerable part in the NFT-led boom that started at the beginning of the decade.

A notable example is Sorare, a blockchain-based fantasy football platform that reported over $200 million in sales in 2023 as players look to take ownership of the best players in the world within a digital format.

Within the world of gaming, Enjin’s blockchain solutions have enabled developers to create digital assets that can be traded or used across multiple games and as a consequence, the global blockchain gaming market is projected to surpass $65 billion by 2027.

Sustainability and Green Tech

The topic of sustainability is becoming a key focus as industries adopt greener technologies. Energy-efficient computing and solar-powered sensors are reducing the carbon footprint of data processing, even if AI seems to get hungrier by the day.

A leading example of this comes from football and FIFA’s introduction of solar-powered wearables during the 2023 Women’s World Cup—something that showcases a commitment to eco-conscious innovation within the beautiful game.

When pivoting the world of gaming, developers are exploring energy-efficient servers and optimised code to minimise environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals as the demand for data is increasing.

Sports Betting

Last but certainly not least is how technology is driving the sports betting experience. Innovations such as machine learning algorithms and blockchain have not only enhanced the user experience but also offered greater transparency and fairness to betting platforms.

Sports betting platforms now utilise real-time data and predictive modelling to refine odds and offer bettors deeper insights. AI-driven algorithms analyse player and team statistics to calculate probabilities with unprecedented accuracy.

This level of detail allows bettors to make more informed decisions, with features like live in-play betting offering dynamic, constantly updating odds as games unfold. Of course, AI can also be used to provide tailored bonuses and offers to existing customers.

Thanks to the advancement in AI, Platforms can leverage user data to also make customised bet suggestions and personalised dashboards. This approach not only increases user engagement but also encourages responsible gambling by providing tools to set limits based on individual habits.

Conclusion

Technology continues to revolutionise sports and gaming, creating synergies that drive innovation and engagement. From data analytics and wearable tech to immersive experiences and blockchain solutions, these advancements are redefining the boundaries of possibility.

As we enter 2025, there is no doubt that the integration of cutting-edge tools ensures that both industries will remain at the forefront of technological progress, enhancing experiences for players, athletes, and fans alike.

Methodology

To create this report, OLBG used the following sources: MarketsandMarkets, PwC, Statista, the NBA, Sorare, Enjin, Ubisoft, and Lucky Sales Inc.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.