The new playbook: Why personalized coaching is taking over youth sports

In the past, finding a private sports coach often meant word-of-mouth referrals, expensive training facilities, and time-consuming scheduling. But as technology continues to reshape the way we work, learn, and connect, the world of youth sports training is getting its own upgrade.

Just as Airbnb revolutionized travel and Uber reimagined transportation, new digital platforms are now decentralizing the $20 billion youth sports industry, giving families more direct access to qualified coaches—and providing former athletes with flexible, gig-style income opportunities after their playing careers end. It’s the era of on-demand coaching.

Training on Your Terms

This model, often referred to as the “platformization” of sports training, is catching on fast. Rather than committing to year-round training fees or expensive academies, families can now access high-quality coaching one session at a time—often from athletes who’ve competed at the highest levels. Proprietary data from Athletes Untapped, an on-demand coaching platform, shows a threefold increase in the number of youth training sessions booked online between 2018 and 2024. The spike reflects a growing comfort with using digital tools to find and schedule specialized coaching, echoing consumer trends seen in fitness, tutoring, and other service sectors.

Much of this growth has been driven by parents seeking personalized, flexible training options that fit into increasingly busy family schedules. Rather than enrolling in seasonal or year-round programs, families are opting to book single sessions based on their child’s needs and availability—often working directly with former collegiate or professional athletes in their local area.

A Win-Win Era for Sports

Former athletes get a meaningful, flexible path forward. And the game itself? It gets to live on in new and evolving forms.

Further analysis of platform data reveals which sports are driving the most interest in private coaching. Basketball, soccer, baseball, and volleyball rank as the most-booked disciplines on Athletes Untapped, consistent with broader youth sports participation trends in the U.S.

That data shows some of the most popular sports for youth training—including basketball, soccer, and baseball. But the bigger takeaway? The way we think about skill-building is changing. Kids want coaches they connect with. Parents want transparency and trust. And both want access—without the red tape.

Whether you’re a parent looking for flexible training options or an ex-athlete figuring out your next chapter, the message is clear: Coaching, like almost everything else, is going on-demand.

This story was produced by Athletes Untapped and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.