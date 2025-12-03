NBA veteran Nate Robinson on life after kidney transplant: 'Second chances are real'

mBit Casino

In this exclusive interview with mBit Casino, three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson shared insight into his health battle that has changed his mindset. After finding his kidney donor match — a four-year journey — he has a newfound drive for life.

“I was in a dark place for four years, man. … To get a gift like a kidney? It changes your life,” Robinson said. “You become thankful for every little thing — waking up, breathing, being with your kids. Small things mean everything now.”

A life-saving donor match and an unexpected friendship

Robinson’s transplant journey was long and exhausting. Years of dialysis left him physically and emotionally drained. Doctors told him his blood pressure and health had to improve before he could qualify for a transplant.

During this time, thousands of fans rallied behind his public search for a donor. When the match finally came — a man named Shane — Robinson described the moment as surreal.

“It was like meeting your guardian angel,” he said. “We’re bonded for life. I tell him that all the time.”

Since then, Nate and Shane’s families have become close — attending birthdays, sporting events, holidays, and joining the same weekly football league.

“To be friends with a guardian angel is a unique, unbelievable feeling,” Robinson said. “I’m blessed. Truly blessed.”

The moment everything shifted

Before the kidney failure, Robinson said his success came from his next accomplishment in basketball. However, after the transplant, his mindset has changed.

“When you’re fighting for your life, none of that matters — not fame, not money, not stats,” Robinson said. “Success is waking up and laughing with my kids. Success is having the energy to coach my daughter.”

“Go get checked. Make sure your insides are as good as your outsides. Health is wealth. I’m living proof second chances are real,” he added.

A growing trend

Robinson’s story reiterates the growing trend of more athletes speaking publicly about mental health struggles, chronic conditions, and long-term damage from their sporting careers.

Robinson said modern technology is helping to decrease injury times and extend careers in the sports industry.

“You’ve got guys bouncing back from ACL and Achilles injuries like it’s nothing,” he said. “Technology is moving forward. Bodies are different now.”

He believes one of the most overlooked realities in basketball is what happens after players hang up their trainers.

“Life goes on after basketball — if you’re lucky, a lot of life,” Robinson said. “So you’ve got to take care of yourself. You’ve got to listen to your body.”

A new mission

With his health restored, Robinson is rebuilding his life after basketball by exploring several new ventures, like coaching and training youth players — which includes his daughter — visiting children’s hospitals, and supporting kidney health organizations, including the Texas Kidney Foundation.

“Respect the game — and take care of your body. Your health is everything. Never stop believing you belong,” Robinson said.“If my story saves one life — if it gets one person to the doctor early — it’s worth it.”

This story was produced by mBit Casino and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.