US students heading to Europe are searching the wrong neighborhoods. Here’s where to look.

Most U.S. students planning a move to a European city do the same thing when they start searching for housing. They look in the center. It is the area they have heard of, the one that shows up first on a map, the one that feels safest to choose from 5,000 miles away. The problem is that almost every other student moving to that city is doing exactly the same thing, which means the center is the most competitive place to live.

This guide from HousingAnywhere breaks down where students are actually searching across Europe’s student cities, where the smarter alternatives are, and why the neighborhood decision matters more than most U.S. students realize before they arrive.

The paradox at the heart of the European student housing search

New data from the HousingAnywhere platform tracking student housing searches across Europe reveals a striking mismatch. In almost every major European student city, the city center is the most searched neighborhood. Yet when students are surveyed directly about what matters most in a rental, proximity to the city center ranks third, cited by just 14% of respondents. Proximity to university came first at 33%, followed by good public transport connections at 32%.

The gap is not hard to explain. Students moving from abroad, particularly those who have never lived in a European city, default to the center because it is the one area they can place on a map with confidence. It feels like the safe choice. What it actually is, in most cases, is the most expensive and most competitive choice, often without being the most practical one.

Use of neighborhood filters in housing searches rose 35% month-on-month in May 2026, suggesting that more students are beginning to search with intention rather than defaulting to the obvious. But the underlying data shows most are still concentrating on the same high-demand areas.

For U.S. students in particular, who are navigating an unfamiliar city remotely and often have a limited frame of reference for how European neighborhoods actually function, this is where a little research pays outsized dividends.

Where students are searching and where they should be looking instead

Here is a look at where students are actually searching and where the smarter alternatives are, city by city across Europe’s biggest student destinations, according to HousingAnywhere data.

Berlin is the most searched student city in Europe for good reason. Germany hosts more than 400,000 international students according to UNESCO, making it the most popular non-English-speaking study destination on the continent. Five of the top 10 most searched neighborhoods across all of Europe are in Berlin alone, led by Mitte.

The alternative worth knowing: Oberschöneweide. Built around the Wilhelminenhof campus of the Berlin University of Applied Sciences and Technology, this former industrial riverside district has been transformed into a modern campus area with a growing creative and startup community. Students get affordable housing, a strong peer network, and waterfront recreation in one place.

Munich students concentrate their searches on Maxvorstadt, but Freiham is the city’s future-facing alternative. A new urban development with modern housing stock and significant infrastructure investment, it offers far less competition than established student areas with easy S-Bahn access into the center.

Hamburg searches are dominated by Eimsbüttel, but Wilhelmsburg offers a genuinely different experience. Situated on Hamburg’s Elbe islands, it is diverse, multicultural, and significantly more affordable than the city’s central districts, with recent urban regeneration bringing new energy and easy access to green recreation.

The Netherlands

Amsterdam Centrum draws more searches than any other neighborhood in the city, but Amsterdam Zuidoost is gaining fast among international students. As the Netherlands continues to attract more than 131,000 international degree students, according to Nuffic, neighborhoods offering better value and connectivity are becoming increasingly sought after. With excellent connections to Schiphol, Amsterdam South, and the city center, alongside some of Amsterdam’s largest green spaces, Amsterdam Zuidoost is an attractive option for students priced out of the center.

Rotterdam students gravitate toward Centrum, but Prins Alexander delivers strong value and connectivity, with train, metro, and bus links covering the city efficiently and proximity to university and business areas at a rental price that is hard to match closer to the center.

Spain

Spain welcomed nearly 120,000 international students on study permits in 2024, a record high that reflects the country’s growing appeal as a study destination. In Madrid, searches cluster around Centro, but Barrio de las Letras offers a compelling alternative. In Madrid, searches cluster around Centro, but Barrio de las Letras offers a compelling alternative. It shares the same narrow, historic streets and atmosphere as Centro but at slightly lower rents, with a rich cultural scene of bookshops and independent theatres that appeals to students after an authentic Madrid experience rather than a tourist-heavy one.

Barcelona searches are dominated by L’Eixample, but Vallcarca is the city’s standout hidden gem. Sitting next to the lively squares of Gràcia, it mixes local residents with a young crowd, lower rents, and a quirky detail all its own: mechanical staircases that carry residents up its hillside streets.

Valencia students search most in Benimaclet, while Ayora offers a quieter, more residential alternative that stays well connected to the center and university areas with lower rents than the tourist-heavy neighborhoods nearby.

Sevilla’s hidden gem is El Porvenir, a calm, tree-lined alternative to the city’s busier districts with elegant architecture, local markets, neighborhood bars, and genuine community at prices well below the historic center.

Málaga searches concentrate in the center, but Las Olletas offers a working-class neighborhood with strong local character, affordable rents, and solid transport connections in a city that is fast becoming one of Spain’s most exciting destinations for students.

Italy

Italy is home to more than 110,000 international students, according to the Italian Ministry of University and Research, and Milan searches lead with Porta Romana, but NoLo (North of Loreto) is the city’s standout alternative.

Bordered by Loreto and Pasteur, it has become a hub for independent shops, street art, and a young multicultural crowd, with slightly lower rents, solid metro connections, and a local scene that is only getting stronger.

Rome students search most in Trastevere, but San Saba offers a rarer combination: a peaceful residential atmosphere with easy access to the city’s major universities and landmarks, nestled between the Aventine Hill and Ostiense with green streets and significantly less housing competition.

Florence searches concentrate in Centro Storico, while San Niccolò offers one of the city’s most charming alternatives. Sitting at the foot of the Oltrarno hills just across the river from the historic center, it combines artisan workshops and local bars with views up to Piazzale Michelangelo at rents more accessible than the tourist-heavy north bank.

France

With nearly 445,000 international students enrolled in French higher education, France remains one of Europe’s leading study destinations. Paris searches lead with the 6th arrondissement, but the Butte-aux-Cailles area in the 13th offers a genuinely village-like experience of the city: cobbled streets, low-rise buildings, and a lively bar and street art scene that belongs to locals rather than tourists. Well served by metro lines 6 and 7, it sits close to several university campuses around Place d’Italie.

Lyon city center areas rank highest in searches, but La Guillotière in the 7th arrondissement stands out as one of the city’s most multicultural and energetic neighborhoods, with a vibrant food scene unlike anywhere else in Lyon, direct access to major university campuses, and rents noticeably lower than the more popular Presqu’île or Croix-Rousse areas.

What this means for US students planning their move

The practical takeaway is straightforward. Before defaulting to the neighborhood you have heard of, find out where your university is, map the public transport connections, and look one or two stops beyond the obvious. In almost every European city on this list, there is a neighborhood that serves student needs better than the center, at lower cost and with less competition.

For U.S. students searching remotely, that research is best done early. The alternative neighborhoods listed here are gaining attention precisely because more students are discovering them, which means the window of lower competition will not stay open indefinitely.

This story was produced by HousingAnywhere and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.