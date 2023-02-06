3 things to know this morning – February 6, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A late night fire in Swan Valley on Saturday completely destroys an old gas station that had been turned into a shop. No one was in the building when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

2. Several farmers this winter are seeing problems with large elk herds coming down from the mountains. In order to help, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is implementing a rare feeding order in parts of Southeast Idaho. In extreme cases, a property owner can obtain a Fish and Game Kill Permit.

3. The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy will be up for renewal next month. This is not a new tax, but a renewal of the existing levy that has been in place for more than 60 years. ​​​​​​​Bannock County will vote on it Tuesday, March 14th.