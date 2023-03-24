Skip to Content
today at 2:38 AM
Published 7:02 AM

3 things to know this morning – March 24, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Custer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a walk-away. Steven Pierson was granted a medical furlough to receive medical treatment at Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. When Pierson was expected back at the Custer County Jail, he never returned. If you know where he is, call your local law enforcement agency.

2. The Idaho Department of Agriculture is asking all of us to keep Idaho's lakes and rivers clean of invasive species. An infestation can impact everything from farming to statewide infrastructure and can cause millions of dollars in damages.

3. The Pocatello Spring Fair continues today at Holt Arena with over 200 home and garden vendors. Admission is three dollars and runs through Saturday. 

Zach Glancy

