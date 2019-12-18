Snow squall covers New York in a sudden dusting of snow

Weather

Many New Yorkers were caught off-guard Wednesday as a snow squall moved in quickly, covering the city in a sudden cloud and dusting of snow.

Central Park was left with 0.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in New York.

Twitter users posted time-lapse videos of the squall moving in and quickly enveloping skyscrapers.

The National Weather Service issued the squall warning at 4:15 p.m. for parts of New York, including the city and parts of Long Island, as well as southern Connecticut. The warning stayed in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Snow squall warnings are relatively new from the National Weather Service, which started issuing them about a year ago. They’re so new, in fact, that the NWS New York office posted an explanation on Twitter for those unfamiliar with the term.

Snow squalls are quick and intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds. They are short-lived, typically lasting less than three hours, the weather agency said.