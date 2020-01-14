After deadly weekend storms, torrential rain pummels Southeast as heavy snow slams the Northwest

Weather

Devastating weather that left 10 people dead over the weekend will make a dramatic encore.

Torrential rain will deluge parts of the Southeast this week as swaths of the Northwest will get walloped by feet of snow.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will continue for several days in the Southeast, the National Weather Service said, raising concerns for flash flooding.

Ferocious storms — including tornadoes — killed at least 10 people since Friday: three in Texas, three in Louisiana, three in Alabama, and one in Oklahoma.

Rain and hot temperatures in the South

“Some of the same areas impacted by the severe weather over this past weekend will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, hampering clean-up,” CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said Monday.

The storms will be slow-moving, “leading to persistent rains through Wednesday,” Norman said. The wet pattern for the Southeast will last through the end of the week as the heaviest rain will transition up to the Tennessee and Ohio Valley by Thursday into Friday.

The Southeast won’t just be wet — it’ll also be unusually warm.

“Record warm daily high and low temperatures will be possible in parts of the Southeast through Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.

“Temperature anomalies on average will range between 10-20 degrees above normal across much of the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast and into the Central Appalachians.”

But in Montana and the western Dakotas, the high temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay below zero degrees.

Heavy snow in Northwest

Farther west, heavy snow will continue to blanket much of Oregon, Washington, the Northern Great Basin and the Central and Northern Rockies through Thursday, the weather service said.

Snowfall will be measured in feet in some areas in the region, the service said.

“Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather advisories are in effect across the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West,” it said. “Some accumulating snow will even be possible for the Seattle and Portland metropolitan areas, and with the cold air in place area wide, expect treacherous and icy travel conditions.”

In a day, parts of Seattle saw up to 36 inches of snow, the weather service reported, while parts of western Oregon saw up to 18 inches of snow.