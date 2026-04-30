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Local Forecast

Nice weather continues for Friday and Saturday; Freeze Warning posted for Friday morning

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:48 PM

We’re seeing high pressure build in throughout the Pacific Northwest. This will lead to stable environment, with warmer temperatures and sunshine. Temperatures overnight are still dropping into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue another Freeze Warning.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM FRIDAY: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Urban areas around Idaho Falls and Pocatello will likely remain near, or just above, freezing.

Mostly clear overnight for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. We’ll see low temperatures in the Snake River Plain around the lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Looking very nice for Saturday, with even warmer temperatures. We’ll see high temperatures reaching for the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with a high temperature in the lower to mid 70’s. There is a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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