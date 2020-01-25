A weekend storm will bring lots of rain and maybe flooding to the Northeast

Weather

It’s going to be a wet one, folks.

The third storm to hit the northeast in as many weekends is expected to bring lots of rain and might even cause flash flooding.

This fast-moving storm will be warmer and wetter than the previous two, so don’t leave home without an umbrella.

Saturday morning, heavy rain will fall over the Mid-Atlantic.

Track the storm here >>>

What to expect in the major northeast metros:

“Most locations neighboring the I-95 corridor will receive around 1 inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible,” said NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

Some locations in New England could experience flooding, especially where snow is covering storm drains, according to the National Weather Service office in Portland, Maine.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Delaware and coastal New Jersey until noon Saturday. Up to a foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas along the coast. This could cause road closures.

Farther north, including Long Island, coastal New York, and much of coastal Connecticut, a Flood Statement has been issued until 1 pm Saturday. That means there could be up to half a foot of inundation along the waterfront during high tide.

Snow accumulation will be limited to the interior sections of the Northeast and New England.

Follow weather news from around the world

Farther west, a quick blast of snow could impact Northern Illinois and Indiana, with snow showers lingering around the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes through Sunday. This includes locations that have been experiencing snow for several days.

Travel delays most likely will be in places like Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Boston due to the rain. Roadway travel will also be treacherous during the periods of rain.

Temperatures won’t be falling much behind this system. Temps across the east will stay close to average this weekend and early next week.