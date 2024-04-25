Cooler with more isolated thunderstorms for Friday

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms continue to roam the region tonight especially across areas of the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms are expected again throughout all of Friday. There will be some snow showers mixing in too around the mountain peaks. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures decrease into the 50's.

LONG TERM: A rainy weekend is on tap especially on Saturday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Sunday clears up the skies just a little bit with only isolated and stray showers mainly across the mountains. We will look for another good round of rain coming through for Monday before drying up finally on Tuesday and Wednesday. This comes before another round of scattered rain coming late next work week. Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the long-term period especially on Monday with sustained winds up to 20-30 mph. High temperatures continue to fall into the upper 40's to mid 50's for Saturday before finally starting to increase again on Sunday and into next work week. High's look to reach the upper 60's and lower 70's by the middle of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.