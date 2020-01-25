Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, January 25, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm that matured over the Midwest on Friday will

continue to produce pockets of heavy precipitation today. A

band of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms with gusty

winds will pivot through the mid-Atlantic and southern New

England areas. Farther northwest, areas of snow and snow

showers are in store from the Great Lakes to the Ohio

Valley. A few pockets of freezing rain are forecast in

between over portions of the central Appalachians during the

day and central New England at night. Some sunshine will

return to much of the South as rain gathers along the Texas

coast. Much of the Plains, Rockies and Southwest can expect

some sunshine. A train of storms will continue to affect the

Northwest with coastal rain and high-country snow. There

remains a threat of flooding, mudslides and avalanches.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 82 at Naples, FL

National Low Friday -9 at Crested Butte, CO

