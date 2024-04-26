More scattered rain and thunderstorms through Saturday evening

Another system moves in for Saturday, look for more wet weather. We’ll have a few leftover showers possible for Sunday.

Late Friday and early Saturday morning, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after midnight. A low temperature around the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Rain showers are likely for Saturday with a possible thunderstorm. A high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Sunday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50’s for the Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.