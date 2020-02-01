The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, February 1, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strengthening storm is forecast to graze the mid-Atlantic
and New England coasts with rain and wet snow for a time
today. The tail end of the storm system will produce heavy,
gusty and perhaps locally severe thunderstorms in South
Florida. A second storm is expected to push across the Great
Lakes with snow as rain showers far over the Ohio Valley and
southern Appalachians. Some snow will move into the central
Appalachians at night. Most areas from the Mississippi
Valley to the Plains, Rockies and Southwest will have a dry
weather and sunshine. Warmth will build over the Rockies and
expand toward the Plains on gusty west to southwest winds.
The last in a train of storms will bring drenching rain to
coastal areas of the Northwest. As the storm moves inland,
colder air will follow with lowering snow levels.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 86 at Santa Ana, CA
National Low Friday -13 at Crested Butte, CO
