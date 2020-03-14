Expect another wintery weekend in much of the United States

Weather

It’ll be a soggy weekend for many Americans, with rain and snow expected in much of the United States.

But with California on the verge of another drought, it’s not all bad news.

Rain and snow will fall across parts of the Midwest and South

Track the storm with CNN’s storm tracker >>>

Rain showers will continue Saturday morning for much of North Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. The rain will be heavy at times, especially through central Oklahoma.

Farther north, snow will fall in Nebraska, South Dakota and western Iowa. The precipitation will push east through the day, impacting the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys through the late afternoon and evening.

The wet weather will strike areas already saturated from this winter’s extreme rains. Although severe flooding isn’t a concern, there is a risk of falling trees and slick roadways.

Most of these areas will pick up 1″ to 2″ of rain, with pockets of higher amounts.

The West may welcome wet weather

Get more weather news from around the world >>>

Persistent rain will also fall across the West Coast.

It will begin along the Washington, Oregon and Northern California coasts on Saturday, then slowly spread south through the weekend. Most of the rain will not be heavy.

The rain is actually beneficial for California, which has been creeping back into a drought in recent weeks. And it looks like there will be even more rain next week.

That’s not all. Snow will fall in the Sierras, Cascades and Olympic mountain ranges, and continue through the weekend.

Expect difficult travel over the passes and possible airport delays. Road travel will be slick all up and down the West Coast through the weekend.

By Monday, most of the wet weather will push east, but lingering showers will remain in Southern California.