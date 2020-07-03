Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Friday, July 3, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As heat surges from the upper Great Lakes to the central

Appalachians and mid-Atlantic coast, a wedge of slightly

cooler air will hold on over New England. Near this boundary

of temperature, heavy and gusty thunderstorms are forecast

to erupt today. Farther south, a concentrated zone of

downpours and thunderstorms will extend from eastern Kansas

and Missouri to the northeastern Gulf coast, northeastern

Florida, much of Georgia and part of South Carolina. Where

the downpours repeat or linger, the risk of urban and

small-stream flooding will be the greatest. The pattern is

likely to linger into early next week and possibly become a

tropical system in nearby Atlantic waters. Storms can become

severe over parts of the northern Plains, while much of the

balance of the West will be dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 111 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 25 at Stanley, ID

