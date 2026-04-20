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Local Forecast

Warmer for Tuesday ahead of our next storm; showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 3:08 PM

A bit of a breeze for late Monday night, with partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a low temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s throughout the Snake River Plain. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon, around 15-25 mph. Stormy weather moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain is likely for Wednesday, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High temperatures will push back to the lower 50’s with gusty winds. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday, we’ll see more scattered rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High temperatures for the Snake River Plain will be in the lower 50’s.

Friday, there is a chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 40’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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