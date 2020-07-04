Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, July 4, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

For Independence Day standards, thunderstorm activity is

forecast to be rather limited today with many areas of the

nation having rain-free weather. A few storms are expected

to dot the lower mid-Atlantic coast as temperatures ease

back on the hot levels from Friday. Heat will hold on and

build over the Midwest with at least partial sunshine as

relatively comfortable conditions hold in New England. The

Southeast is likely to be the most active in terms of

general thunderstorm activity with highly localized flooding

downpours. Storms over the northern Plains have the best

chance at being severe on a regional level with high winds

and hail the main threats. Late-day storms over the Rockies

will be sparse and could ignite new wildfires. Much of the

rest of the West will be sunny.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 26 at Bodie State Park, CA

