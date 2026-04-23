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Local Forecast

Freeze Warning posted with scattered rain and snow in the Friday forecast

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 3:23 PM
Published 3:12 PM

We’re sitting under low pressure through tonight and Friday. We have another round of wet weather sliding through the region, along with freezing temperatures. Snow levels will drop to the floor of the Snake River Plain, with freezing temperatures.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT FRIDAY:

  • WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 30. A Hard Freeze is expected for some areas outside the Interstate corridors.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Overnight, we’ll see scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the lower 30’s. Winds will be breezy for the early evening, with a southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

For Friday, there is a chance of snow with a possible thunderstorm. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 10-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50% for the Snake River Plain. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. There is a slight chance of a mountain thunderstorm.

Sunday, another system moves in from the west. There is a chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high of around 55°.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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