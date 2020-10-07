Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As cooler air approaches, showers and thunderstorms are in

store for the Northeast states today. The storms can be

locally severe from upstate New York to part of northern New

England. Warmth will stretch from the southern Plains to the

interior South and extend into the Northeast for a time.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will dampen Florida. A few

showers will accompany the push of cooler air across the

Great Lakes region. In the West, dry and warm conditions

will continue with the potential for more wildfires. Some

relief is forecast to arrive on the Pacific coast at the end

of the week in the form of rain and cooler air. Meanwhile,

powerful Hurricane Delta will cross Mexico’s Yucatan

Peninsula with its eye aiming at the upper Gulf Coast of the

United States late this week.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 106 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Tuesday 14 at Walden, CO

