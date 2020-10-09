The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, October 9, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hurricane Delta will make landfall along the coast of
Louisiana late today. Flooding rain, damaging winds, a
devastating storm surge and isolated tornadoes will
accompany the hurricane along the central Gulf Coast.
Farther east, a cold front will cause showers and
thunderstorms over southern Georgia and northern Florida.
Elsewhere, a few morning showers are forecast to dampen the
Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Meanwhile, rain will encroach
on northwestern Washington state during the afternoon hours.
Warmth will continue to build from the Western states to the
Plains. In the deserts, some of the hottest locations will
have temperatures approach the century mark. Cool air will
be experienced in New England, with temperatures in northern
Maine not getting out of the 40s.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 104 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Thursday 14 at Walden, CO
