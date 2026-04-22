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Local Forecast

Gusty winds, scattered snow and rain showers for Thursday

KIFI
By
Published 3:50 PM

We’re in the thick of low pressure with a second cold front moving down from the north. We’ll keep it windy with scattered showers. The National Weather Service has much of eastern Idaho under a Wind Advisory, with our mountains and western Wyoming under a Winter Weather Advisory.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT:

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
  • WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION:

  • WHAT…Snow ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches at those levels. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
  • WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
  • WHEN…Until midnight MDT Thursday Night.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

For Wednesday night, we’ll see scattered rain mixed with snow showers. Look for a low temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

For Thursday, rain and snow is likely before 2pm. For the afternoon, there is a chance of rain with some thunder possible. High temperatures will reach the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

There is a chance of snow for Friday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 40’s and the lower 50’s. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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