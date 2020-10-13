High Wind Advisory, Again

Weather

.WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected. Winds shifting out of the west Wednesday at 20 to 30 mph with strongest winds expected between Pocatello to Idaho Falls. * WHERE...The Arco Desert, and Snake River Plain including the INL and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road closures are also possible, especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.