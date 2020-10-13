Skip to Content
High Wind Advisory, Again

.WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph
  expected. Winds shifting out of the west Wednesday at 20 to 30
  mph with strongest winds expected between Pocatello to Idaho
  Falls.

* WHERE...The Arco Desert, and Snake River Plain including the   
  INL and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho
  Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
  Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road closures are also possible,
  especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may
  reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.
Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

