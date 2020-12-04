Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Friday, December 4, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The storm that unleashed heavy snowfall across the southern

Plains at midweek will continue to travel across the South

today. Soaking rain and thunderstorms are likely to stretch

from the Florida Panhandle to Kentucky, with some rain

expected to reach the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

later in the day. This storm is expected to gain strength

along the Northeast coast by Saturday, with the potential to

bring high winds and heavy snow to parts of New England

early in the weekend. A batch of rain and snow showers will

sweep through the eastern Great Lakes as a fresh wave of

cold air dives southeastward from Canada. High pressure will

keep the rest of the country from the Pacific Coast to

the Mississippi Valley dry with sunshine. The fire danger

will stay high in Southern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 80 at Camp Pendleton, CA

National Low Thursday -19 at Antero Reservoir, CO

