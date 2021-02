Weather

Windy and highs above freezing 37-42 in the 1-15 corridor, limited chances for a rain/snow mix with a shortwave moving through the area. Clouds and snow chances for tonight remain with lows in the 20's as we are still insulated for precipitation. 1-2" for mountain areas, plus a wintry mix possible, also morning snow for area south and east of Pocatello. Colder air moves in after this surge and takes temperatures to single digits lows by mid-week