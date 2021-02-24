Winter Storm Watches

Weather

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches possible.

* WHERE...Sawtooth and Stanley Basin and the Sun Valley Region,

including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Stanley, Eastern Highlands and Bear River Range.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.