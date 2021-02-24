Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 2:08 pm

Winter Storm Watches

WeatherShareSnapShot

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Sawtooth and Stanley Basin and the Sun Valley Region,
including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Stanley, Eastern Highlands and Bear River Range.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content