Winter Storm Watches
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawtooth and Stanley Basin and the Sun Valley Region,
including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Stanley, Eastern Highlands and Bear River Range.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
