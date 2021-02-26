The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, February 26, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A dry and seasonable day is in store for the Northeast and
the Upper Midwest as an area of high pressure slides off the
upper mid-Atlantic coast today. Meanwhile, a swath of rain
and thunderstorms is forecast to grow in size and intensity
from Texas to northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
The main threats from thunderstorms will be large hail and
locally strong winds. As the rain becomes heavier, repeats
and lingers into next week, the risk of flooding will expand
from urban areas to small streams and even some rivers. Much
of the rest of the Plains and Southwest will be dry as high
pressure builds over Utah. Less wind is queued up for
California and Nevada compared to midweek. Areas of snow
will extend from the Cascades to the Rockies with drenching
rain in store for coastal areas of Washington and Oregon.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 93 at Zapata, TX
National Low Thursday -30 at Bondurant, WY
