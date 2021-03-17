The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a potent storm pushes eastward over the Central states
today, a wide variety of weather conditions is in store. A
major outbreak of severe weather that includes a significant
risk for tornadoes is foreseen from the middle and lower
part of the Mississippi Valley to the Gulf coast. The risk
of severe storms and tornadoes will continue well after
dark. As well as a tornado threat, some storms may bring
large hail, high wind gusts and flash flooding. The same
storm will bring accumulating snow from parts of the Rockies
to the High Plains with an area of soaking rain in parts of
areas from eastern Kansas to Iowa. As rain exits the
mid-Atlantic coast, most areas from the Upper Midwest to the
Northeast will be dry, as will most areas west of the
Rockies to the Pacific coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday -8 at Saranac Lake, NY
