Skip to Content
Weather

Freeze Warning Overnight into Sunday Morning

KIFI
By
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:48 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight for the Snake River Plain and the Arco Desert until 10am Sunday. Lows for Sunday morning will range around 28 to 32 degrees. A warming trend quickly follows that will see highs in the mid 70's early in the new week.

The areas impacted by the freeze warning include Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Pocatello, American Falls, St. Anthony, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Fort Hall, and Blackfoot.

The frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Things will warm up quick with Sunday's high reaching near 67 under sunny skies. The overnight low will be around 38 with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will get even warming as the high get up to around 74 with more sunny skies. Some breezes will pick up in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. Clear conditions continue in to the night with the low around 44.

Clear and bright for Tuesday. It will be sunny with a high near 76. The overnight low will land around 45.

A midweek storm will roll in on Wednesday with rain chances for the next couple of days.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.