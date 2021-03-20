The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, March 20, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A flow from the ocean will cause rough surf and rip currents
from the southern Outer Banks to the coast of northern and
central Florida today. This will also cause a couple of
showers in the same general area. However, a spotty shower
could also dampen South Florida near the tail end of a cold
front. In the West, low-elevation rain showers and
high-elevation snow showers are expected in western and
central Washington, northern and central Nevada, most of
Utah, southern and eastern Montana, and all of Oregon and
Idaho. California will begin to dry out, although snow
showers may blanket the Sierra Nevada, especially early in
the day. The Plains, Southwest, Great Lakes and Northeast
are all in store for a dry day. The dry weather will be
accompanied by sunshine, especially in the Northeast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 91 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday -2 at Lake George, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments