The Nation’s Weather for Monday, March 29, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Other than a few lingering rain or snow showers in New
England early today, dry weather and subsiding winds will be
in place across the Northeast as high pressure moves in.
High pressure will continue to build in across the center of
the country allowing for yet another sunny day. Temperatures
across the northern and central Plains will be 15-25 degrees
above normal. Despite the warmth, the Plains will be very
windy. The highest winds will be across North Dakota and
Montana, where winds could reach 50-60 mph. There will also
be a few snow showers moving across Montana, Idaho and
Wyoming during the day. The snow showers, combined with
strong winds can cause visibilities to be temporarily
reduced. Most of the West will be dry.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at Anaheim, CA
National Low Sunday 1 at Gothic, CO
