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Local Forecast

Cold front drives more shower chances and snow flying with gusty conditions today

By
New
Published 5:59 AM

Rain and snow showers likely 80% chance. High near 51. Wind 18 to 25 gust as high as 37 mph.all snow tonight after supper. Low around 29. Blustery, winds could gust as high as 34 mph. 

Friday snow showers to start the morning and mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Saturday will be a reprieve from the wet weather and warmer all the sudden.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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