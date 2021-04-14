The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, April 14, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The gloomy weather pattern in the Northeast will continue
today as another storm system moves into the region. With
very little moisture, this storm is expected to produce
spotty showers from Vermont and New Hampshire to the Great
Lakes. Areas of rain and thunderstorms will extend from the
mid-Atlantic to the lower Mississippi Valley and the
southern Plains. Torrential rainfall can develop across
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, which can drastically
reduce visibility and cause areas of flash flooding into the
evening. On the back side of the storm, chilly air will
continue to invade the Midwest. Meanwhile, a storm spinning
over the West will bring another round of snow to the
Rockies, with snowfall totals reaching up to a foot in the
highest elevations.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 99 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 5 at Daniel, WY
