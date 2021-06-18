The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, June 19, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A tropical system will move inland over Louisiana and
Mississippi tomorrow. Flooding rain can fall in central and
southern Louisiana, southern portions of Mississippi and
Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. In addition to
flooding, isolated tornadoes are possible in southeastern
Louisiana and far southern Mississippi and Alabama. Farther
north, late-afternoon thunderstorms are forecast in
southwestern South Dakota, northern and central Nebraska and
far northeastern Colorado. The storms will be capable of
producing hail and damaging winds. Afternoon thunderstorms
will dot the high elevations of Colorado and northern New
Mexico. A few thunderstorms are expected to rumble from New
England southwestward to the Ohio Valley. Searing heat will
continue in the Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 117 at Needles, CA
National Low Friday 29 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather