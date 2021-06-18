Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A tropical system will move inland over Louisiana and

Mississippi tomorrow. Flooding rain can fall in central and

southern Louisiana, southern portions of Mississippi and

Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. In addition to

flooding, isolated tornadoes are possible in southeastern

Louisiana and far southern Mississippi and Alabama. Farther

north, late-afternoon thunderstorms are forecast in

southwestern South Dakota, northern and central Nebraska and

far northeastern Colorado. The storms will be capable of

producing hail and damaging winds. Afternoon thunderstorms

will dot the high elevations of Colorado and northern New

Mexico. A few thunderstorms are expected to rumble from New

England southwestward to the Ohio Valley. Searing heat will

continue in the Desert Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 117 at Needles, CA

National Low Friday 29 at Stanley, ID

_____

