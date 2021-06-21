The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 21, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Claudette is forecast to push across North Carolina today,
before reaching the waters of the Atlantic where it is
expected to restrengthen back into a tropical storm. Impacts
from the storm include gusty winds and dangerous surf along
the North Carolina coast, as well as some heavy downpours. A
strong cold front from a low pressure system in Canada will
extend through the Great Lakes, Northeast and into Texas.
This will bring severe storms to portions of the Northeast
and the Tennessee Valley, where storms can bring downpours,
damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. Behind the
front, lower temperatures and less humid air will filter
into the northern Plains and Great Lakes. The Southwest will
continue to sizzle with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees
in certain places.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
