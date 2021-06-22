The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, June 22, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms, some locally severe,
will extend along an advancing cool front from northeastern
Texas to northern Maine today. Some places can be hit with
flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado
cannot be ruled out in a few spots. Very warm and humid air
will be squeezed to the immediate Gulf and Atlantic coasts.
Much cooler and less humid air will sprawl over the North
Central states with at least partial sunshine for most
areas. Only spotty showers are foreseen over the northern
part of the Great Lakes. Some warmer air will push eastward
over the High Plains as very hot conditions remain over the
West. Some cool air will be found right along the Pacific
coast as storms dot the interior Northwest, but these storms
may only produce sparse rainfall.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 28 at West Yellowstone, MT
