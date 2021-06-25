Cooler with Scattered Storm Chance

Weather

Before the expected heatwave next week, we expect clouds to scattered with a chance of a storm this afternoon and temperatures only in the lower 80's for the valley. Mountains will see some shower chances dissipate with highs in the low 70's. Red Flag Alert remains for SE Idaho through tonight. Winds becoming northerly and picking up tonight 10-15mph G20. It will remain sunny and dry through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80's by Sunday. 90's return for Monday and we'll watch heat pour in Tuesday through Thursday with our first ever Excessive Heat Watch for the I-15 corridor over to Stanley/Challis and extending southward into the Magic Valley below Burley. Highs peaking just above 100 for some and dangerous, exhaustive conditions for most. Please make preparations this weekend for extreme heat and take care of those without appropriate shelter.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather