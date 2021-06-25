The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, June 25, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Unseasonably hot conditions are expected in the Northwest
today ahead of the extreme heat on the way this weekend,
when all-time records may be challenged in some locations.
Thundershowers are anticipated to bring little rainfall to
the Rockies, mainly lightning which can ignite wildfires.
Hot weather will continue in New Mexico and Texas, while
thunderstorms explode across the Plains. Storms can be
severe from Kansas to Michigan and they can bring flooding
downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts. Conditions in the
interior Southeast are anticipated to be dry but humid. The
Gulf Coast will have thunderstorms developing from Louisiana
to Florida and the Carolinas. Showers will occur across the
New England coast.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 112 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 30 at Wolcott, CO
